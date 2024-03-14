Kidney stones are sparing no one, not even Gen Z

Looks like age is just a number when it comes to kidney issues. In an alarming scenario, medical experts are sounding a warning about the rise of kidney stones in adults as young as 18. On World Kidney Day, we look at what causes this condition and how it can be prevented. More youngsters are falling prey to kidney stones owing to poor lifestyles (Shutterstock)



NO SPARING THE YOUNG

Over the last two years, cases of kidney stones have shot up from 3% to 10% in those aged between 15 and 35, according to Dr Himanshu Sharma, deputy consultant, Department of Urology, SirHNReliance FoundationHospital, Mumbai. “We are witnessing a demographic shift. More often than not, the patients walking into clinics with a kidney stone are young adults. This is a serious health concern,” he says.

THE COMMON CULPRITS

There can be various factors that lead to the formation of kidney stones in young adults, but experts cite poor lifestyle choices as the key culprit. “I have observed around 25% increase in kidney stones among youngsters and one of the primary reasons is lifestyle changes,” reveals Dr Vikram Kalra, additional director and senior consultant, Nephrology and Renal Transplantation, Aakash Healthcare, Delhi.

Underlining how poor lifestyle and inadequate hydration make one further prone to the disease, Dr Sharma adds, “A sizeable chunk of the Gen Z population depends on junk and processed foods. This, along with high salt intake and limited water intake, increases the risk of stone formation in the kidneys. Habits such as overuse of protein shakes and alcohol abuse can also lead to kidney stones. Moreover, people suffering from obesity are also at an increased risk.”

POPPING MEDS: NOT A GREAT IDEA

Adults do it, and it looks like kids are following suit. Dr Kshitij Raghuvanshi, urologist, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, warns how the use of over-the-counter antibiotics and other medications can contribute to the formation of kidney stones. “Medications like ciprofloxacin and laxatives are potentially risky in terms of kidney issues. Coupled with dietary factors and hydration levels, they may be contributing to a rise in kidney stone cases among Gen Z,” he explains.

NO SMOKING, PLEASE

Smoking leads to a decrease in renal function. It is an independent risk factor for chronic kidney disease and kidney cancer. Dr Pradnya Harshe, consultant nephrologist and transplant physician, Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara, warns that smoking can also increase the risk of end-stage kidney disease in patients with hypertension.

EXPERIENCING KIDNEY PAIN? HERE’S WHAT TO DO

Kidney stones are known to be painful. To alleviate the discomfort, Dr Raghuvanshi suggests, “Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ketorolac are recommended as they are more effective and have fewer side effects compared to opioids. However, in cases where NSAIDs are insufficient, opioids may be used cautiously. It’s important to seek medical attention promptly, especially if the pain is severe or if there are accompanying symptoms such as nausea, vomiting or fever.”



QUICK DOs and DON’Ts

Inputs by Dr Vishakha Shivdasani, Mumbai-based physician

Avoid processed foods and drinks that are high in sugar(Shutterstock)



- Make sure you hydrate well and reduce the intake of processed foods.

= Refrain from foods and drinks that contain fructose, including cocktails and aerated drinks.

- Limit the use of foods and beverages that are high in oxalates, such as spinach, beets, berries, tea and coffee.

- Stay away from indiscriminate use of supplements such calcium and vitamin C, which can also cause kidney stones. Consult your doctor before consuming them.

MUMBAI vs BENGALURU

Quantum Corphealth conducts health assessments throughout India and generated exclusive data. Here’s what they found:

Bangalore has a higher incidence of kidney stone cases than Mumbai, with kidney stone disease affecting 22% of corporate workers in Mumbai versus 19% in Mumbai. Bangalore has a greater percentage than Mumbai as it is becoming as a cosmopolitan metropolis and an IT hub, attracting an increasing number of young people to relocate there.

- Inputs from Dr Bhavya Vankar, Director, Quantum Corphealth





SNOOZE YOUR WAY TO HEALTHY KIDNEYS

People who sleep less tend to experience a relatively early decline in kidney function.

Get enough sleep to allow your kidneys to function well(Shutterstock)

The kidneys, just like the brain, have a biological clock that lies in its smallest structure known as nephron. In normal individuals, kidney performance is at its peak between 2pm and 3pm. It decreases at night so humans can sleep better without having to frequently urinate.

- Inputs by Dr Pradnya Harshe, Consultant Nephrologist and Transplant Physician, Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara