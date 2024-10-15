‘Kim Kardashian 2.0’: Fans draw parallels between North West and her mom as nostalgic video of young Kim goes viral

North West's recent interview with Interview Magazine, where she openly discussed the more intimate parts of her life with her mother, has taken social media by storm, leaving fans with the catchy phrase, “Hey, it’s me, Kanye West!” stuck in their heads. While many have pointed out that 11-year-old North resembles her father, Ye West, in terms of religious beliefs and her attitude toward paparazzi, a newly shared clip has added another layer to this discussion. Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West

Entertainment Tonight has unearthed a nostalgic video of a young Kim Kardashian in school, showcasing a personality that mirrors North’s playful confidence from her recent interview. “My name's Kim Kardashian, and I'm the dopest on the ropest person in this class. So ‘dope’ is king. And I know you're all going to miss me because you all love me. And our class is very violent but you know everyone loves me so I'll miss you all and does everyone get a tape of this? I hope you do so you can see me when I'm famous and all of you are going to remember me as this beautiful little girl. We're really going to miss the class of ‘94 . We have so many memories, but you know they’re going to miss me the most. Bye,” said the reality TV star in the video in a manner that is strikingly similar to her daughter. While North shares many physical traits with Ye, viewers are increasingly recognising Kim's spirited essence in her daughter’s interactions.

This intriguing comparison has ignited a lively conversation among fans prompting them to reconsider how similar North and Kim are. “She looks just like her mommmmm,” said one netizen. “While she had readily available access to success, it is still impressive how she knew exactly what she wanted and went and owned it," said another. “Hate it or not she was spot on and grabbed her destiny that she created by any means necessary🔥,” was one more fan's opinion. “NOW I see the resemblance!! She has hints of her mothers’s original face,” said one more. “Kim Kardashian 20.0 version,” said another.

What do you think about this — are they similar or is she more like dad Ye?