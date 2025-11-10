11:11 brings luck and deals: Brands cash in on Singles' Day discounts

Waiting for Black Friday? It’s not here yet, but you can still score deals. Big brands are offering heavy discounts this week, all thanks to 11:11 — the angel number everyone loves to wish upon.
It’s believed that making a wish at 11:11 brings luck and manifestation, and brands are cashing in on this sentiment — especially given its popularity among Gen Z and millennials. Even celebrities are on board — actor Shilpa Shetty often shares screenshots of her phone clock striking 11:11 on her Instagram Stories.
According to numerologist and astro-vastu expert Shradha Salla, the number 1 represents new beginnings, determination, individuality, and intention. “When this number repeats, it becomes a powerful signal that the mind, the moment, and the universe are aligning,” she explains. “On a larger level, 11:11 has become a global moment of positivity. People view it as an opportunity to start something new or take long-delayed decisions. For brands, it’s the perfect time to launch campaigns that tap into this collective energy of optimism and forward movement.”
Why brands are betting big
Brand strategist Kartik Shukla believes the appeal lies in both timing and psychology. “It’s powerful because it comes once a year — and because of the rising belief in numerology, as seen in the popularity of such content on Instagram,” he says. “Gen Z and millennials are far more likely to buy into the symbolism of 11:11 than older generations. For marketers, it’s about blending logic with cultural insight — and this date offers the perfect opportunity to do just that.”
A slice of history
11/11, also known as Singles’ Day, is one of China’s biggest holidays. The date was chosen because the four ones resemble ‘bare sticks,’ a slang term for singles. It began in 1993 at Nanjing University as a fun celebration of singlehood, but in 2009, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba transformed it into the world’s largest 24-hour online shopping festival. Today, it surpasses even Black Friday and Cyber Monday in sales volume, offering massive discounts, exclusive deals, and a global boost to e-commerce.
Where to shop?
