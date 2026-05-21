A radio station in the UK announces the death of King Charles, issues an apology

A UK radio station, Radio Caroline, has apologised after accidentally announcing the death of King Charles on May 19 due to a computer error. The mistake occurred at the Essex-based radio when the station’s “Death of a Monarch” protocol was mistakenly activated, briefly halting regular programming. The station manager Peter Moore wrote on Facebook: “Due to a computer error at our main studio the Death of a Monarch procedure, which all UK stations hold in readiness while hoping not to require, was accidentally activated on Tuesday afternoon (19 May), mistakenly announcing that HRH the King had passed away. King Charles

The station quickly restored broadcasts and issued an on-air apology, saying it regretted any distress caused to the King and listeners. “We apologise to HM the King and to our listeners for any distress caused,” he added. Founded in 1964, Radio Caroline is a former pirate radio station known for broadcasting from ships off the English coast.