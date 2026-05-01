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Two skills are setting young professionals apart today: confidence and communication; here’s what you need to know

Technical skills may get you in the door, but it’s confidence and communication that set you apart, both at work and in everyday life. Take a look 

Published on: May 01, 2026 06:22 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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In the high-stakes world of hospitality, technical skills may open doors, but it is presence that keeps you in the room—and increasingly, that idea extends far beyond the industry. From job interviews to everyday interactions, confidence and communication are shaping how people are perceived across professions. In a market where many candidates have similar qualifications, these softer skills are emerging as key differentiators, influencing how individuals interact, respond under pressure and adapt to changing environments, both at work and in daily life.

Bridging a ‘readiness gap’

Hospitality school

Recognising the growing disconnect between traditional classroom learning and the demands of the modern workplace, The Lalit Suri Hospitality School has introduced its Image & Life Skills Lab—a 10-day intensive aimed at building these essential skills. The programme stems from a clear need: while technical expertise may be a baseline requirement, it is confidence, communication and adaptability that increasingly define workplace readiness.

The core objective is to build professional communication skills and etiquette in young professionals, allowing them to navigate workplace expectations with ease. "This course is like having a coach that can help you identify your personal blocks and help you overcome them," says Ms Divya Suri, Managing Chairperson. The curriculum dives deep into ‘soft’ power, focusing on personal presence, emotional intelligence, and, crucially, performance under pressure.

Experiential learning over theory

For those entering competitive spaces, the takeaway is straightforward: qualifications may open doors, but it’s communication, confidence and awareness that often determine how far one goes.

 
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Home / HTCity / Leisure / Two skills are setting young professionals apart today: confidence and communication; here’s what you need to know
Home / HTCity / Leisure / Two skills are setting young professionals apart today: confidence and communication; here’s what you need to know
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