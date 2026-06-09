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Bianca Censori’s braided buns steal the spotlight
Bianca Censori’s braided buns are the summer hair moment.
Published on: Jun 09, 2026 06:07 pm IST
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Bianca Censori isn’t new to headline-making style. For a recent date night in Amsterdam, the Australian architect and rapper Ye’s (formerly known as Kanye West) wife wore a pearl-white dress paired with a braided updo featuring two coiled buns, drawing comparisons to Princess Leia.
While many social media users saw the iconic Star Wars-inspired look, many Indian viewers were reminded of school braids styled into buns and finished off with ribbons. What made her hairdo stand out was its clean, structured summer aesthetic, with tight braids, precise placement, and a sleek finish.
How to style
- Start with a clean centre part: Use a tail comb to create a sharp middle partition
- Section and secure: After dividing the hair, tie them into low pigtails behind the ears
- Braid tightly: Make a classic three-strand braid on each side and secure with a clear elastic band
- Twist into buns: Wrap each braid into a looped bun and pin it securely with bobby pins
- Smooth and set: Tame flyaways with light gel or hairspray for a sleek finish
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