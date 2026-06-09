Bianca Censori’s braided buns steal the spotlight

Bianca Censori isn’t new to headline-making style. For a recent date night in Amsterdam, the Australian architect and rapper Ye’s (formerly known as Kanye West) wife wore a pearl-white dress paired with a braided updo featuring two coiled buns, drawing comparisons to Princess Leia. Bianca Censori in Amsterdam with Kanye West (Credits: Instagram)

While many social media users saw the iconic Star Wars-inspired look, many Indian viewers were reminded of school braids styled into buns and finished off with ribbons. What made her hairdo stand out was its clean, structured summer aesthetic, with tight braids, precise placement, and a sleek finish.