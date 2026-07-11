Celebrities who lit up Wimbledon 2026 men's semi-finals

India's cricket icons added to the star power at Wimbledon 2026 as Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill joined batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar in the prestigious Royal Box on Centre Court during the men's semi-finals. A picture of the trio from the stands quickly went viral, with Gill becoming the fourth Indian cricket captain after Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to receive an invitation to watch the tournament from Wimbledon’s exclusive Royal Box.

Virgil van Dijk and Rami Malek

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The star-studded appearance came as Centre Court hosted a thrilling day of tennis, with defending champion Jannik Sinner defeating Novak Djokovic to secure his place in the men's singles final against Alexander Zverev. However, the excitement extended beyond the baseline, with celebrities from entertainment, fashion and sport turning the Royal Box into a glamorous gathering.

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{{^usCountry}} British actor Hugh Laurie was among the notable guests, keeping his Wimbledon look classic and understated. Fellow actor Martin Freeman also made an appearance, enjoying the high-stakes semi-final action from the stands. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} British actor Hugh Laurie was among the notable guests, keeping his Wimbledon look classic and understated. Fellow actor Martin Freeman also made an appearance, enjoying the high-stakes semi-final action from the stands. {{/usCountry}}

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Hollywood star Rami Malek brought his signature style to the tournament, arriving in an off-white suit paired with a striped top and dark sunglasses. Keira Knightley embraced timeless Wimbledon fashion in a crisp white Ralph Lauren midi dress, while Bridgerton actor Luke Thompson looked sharp in a textured navy suit.

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Adding more star power to the occasion were Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter, who made a stylish appearance together. Hunter opted for a vibrant floral midi dress, while Cumberbatch kept things elegant in a light grey suit with a blue tie.

Football star Virgil van Dijk was also spotted at the All England Club, arriving in a crisp white suit that matched the summer setting.

With its blend of elite tennis, iconic traditions and a glamorous guest list, Wimbledon once again proved why it remains one of the most coveted sporting events on the global calendar.