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Chief Justice of India honoured at Oxford Union with Holistic World Award for Law & Justice

Chief Justice of India, Hon'ble Mr. Justice Surya Kant, was honoured at the Oxford Union in the United Kingdom. Take a look 

Published on: Jun 15, 2026 05:25 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Holistic World Foundation honoured the Chief Justice of India, Hon’ble Mr. Justice Surya Kant, with the Holistic World Award for Law & Justice at a ceremony held at the Oxford Union in the United Kingdom.

Chief Justice of India, Hon'ble Mr. Justice Surya Kant, was honoured with an award presented by Ramesh Arora

The award was presented by Ramesh Arora, Founder of the Holistic World Foundation, in the presence of members of the legal fraternity, academics and representatives from civil society. The event recognised Justice Surya Kant's contribution to the judiciary and his role in upholding constitutional principles and the rule of law.

According to the Foundation, the honour acknowledges his distinguished judicial career, commitment to public service and efforts towards strengthening faith in the justice system. His work on the bench has been associated with advancing legal principles and reinforcing democratic institutions.

Speaking at the event, Foundation representatives said the recognition extends beyond professional accomplishments and reflects values such as integrity, fairness and respect for human dignity. They noted that these principles remain central to the administration of justice and public trust in legal institutions.

 
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Home / HTCity / Leisure / Chief Justice of India honoured at Oxford Union with Holistic World Award for Law & Justice
Home / HTCity / Leisure / Chief Justice of India honoured at Oxford Union with Holistic World Award for Law & Justice
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