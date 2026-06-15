The Holistic World Foundation honoured the Chief Justice of India, Hon’ble Mr. Justice Surya Kant, with the Holistic World Award for Law & Justice at a ceremony held at the Oxford Union in the United Kingdom.

Chief Justice of India, Hon'ble Mr. Justice Surya Kant, was honoured with an award presented by Ramesh Arora

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The award was presented by Ramesh Arora, Founder of the Holistic World Foundation, in the presence of members of the legal fraternity, academics and representatives from civil society. The event recognised Justice Surya Kant's contribution to the judiciary and his role in upholding constitutional principles and the rule of law.

According to the Foundation, the honour acknowledges his distinguished judicial career, commitment to public service and efforts towards strengthening faith in the justice system. His work on the bench has been associated with advancing legal principles and reinforcing democratic institutions.

Speaking at the event, Foundation representatives said the recognition extends beyond professional accomplishments and reflects values such as integrity, fairness and respect for human dignity. They noted that these principles remain central to the administration of justice and public trust in legal institutions.

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{{^usCountry}} The ceremony's venue, the Oxford Union, added significance to the occasion by bringing together discussions around law, governance and public service in one of the world's best-known centres for debate and intellectual exchange. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ceremony's venue, the Oxford Union, added significance to the occasion by bringing together discussions around law, governance and public service in one of the world's best-known centres for debate and intellectual exchange. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Holistic World Award for Law & Justice is presented to individuals who have made notable contributions to the legal field and demonstrated ethical leadership. By conferring the award on Justice Surya Kant, the Foundation sought to recognise a career dedicated to the service of justice and the protection of constitutional values. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Holistic World Award for Law & Justice is presented to individuals who have made notable contributions to the legal field and demonstrated ethical leadership. By conferring the award on Justice Surya Kant, the Foundation sought to recognise a career dedicated to the service of justice and the protection of constitutional values. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The event concluded with a call for continued engagement between legal institutions, academia and civil society to promote a more equitable and inclusive future. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The event concluded with a call for continued engagement between legal institutions, academia and civil society to promote a more equitable and inclusive future. {{/usCountry}}

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