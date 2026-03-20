The Gudi Padwa celebrations in Mumbai yesterday were marked by vibrant Shobha Yatras, featuring traditional dhol-tasha, lezim performances and saffron flags. With major events occurring across Girgaon, Dadar (Shivaji Park), Goregaon and more, the celebrations became a grand showcase of women’s spirit and communal harmony. Empowered and Traditional: Mumbai women take the lead in Gudi Padwa celebrations Thousands of women dominated the streets, not just in sarees but as active leaders in the thunderous dhwaja pathaks (flag processions), lezim dance performance and bike rallies. From young girls to seasoned homemakers, their active participation in the Nav Varsh Swagat Yatra brought colour, grace and energy to the festivities, proving that Maharashtrian women are the heart of the New Year celebration.

lezim dance performance

Samrajya Dhol Tasha Pathak led by Rajat Umesh and Prathamesh Mahadik, performed for the very first time for the Nav Varsh Swagat Yatra in Girgaon. Rajat Umesh takes pride in being a part of a co-ed group. “Every woman has been told that ‘you won’t be able to do it’ . They always have certain restrictions from their family. To prove these allegations wrong, we have women from young students to working women in my Pathak. There are also senior ladies who guide them. I wanted this female participation as a nudge to the gender inequality women have to face. It represents women empowerment. I hope this cultural legacy will continue to embrace the traditions,” he says. Gauravi Khadye, who plays dholak in Samrajya Dhol Tasha Pathak says, “I got inspired by seeing other girls participate in Dhol Pathaks. I have a total of over eight years of experience here now. As Gudi Padwa is a Maharashtrian festival. wearing a Nauvari Saree speaks a lot for our culture and tradition. And we just want to show that we, women, can be side-by-side with male performers as well.”

women parade

A new member in the troupe, Prajakta Mestry, adds, “If boys could play it then why can’t I? That’s how my interest developed. This was my first year at Girgaon Shobha Yatra for Gudi Padwa. The traditional Nauvari Saree would represent a spark to my Maharashtrian side and an elegant look to my culture. I hope the younger generation gets inspired to be a part of this wonderful tradition.” Gouresh Kadam, founder of the Vaarasaa Pathak performed with his group at a housing complex in Bhandup. He shares, “I feel younger girls should take more interest as it is about our culture, traditions and unity as Maharashtrians.” Siddhi Mane, who works as an interior designer apart from being a part of the troupe, adds. “As time passed by, women started to dominate male dominated fields. Dhol Pathak comes from Maharashtrian culture and nauvari saree is a tribute to the culture. I wish the new generation should be a part of this culture not by watching this from the sides, but actually by joining in to keep the tradition alive.” Amruta Mane, founder and director of Women on Wheels, speaks about her experience of being a part of the bike rally, led by women. “For me, this rally is deeply personal because I am a proud Maharashtrian. Gudi Padwa is not just a festival, it’s an emotion, a celebration of new beginnings, resilience, and strength. Through this rally, I represent the spirit of Maharashtra and, more importantly, the strength of its women. I stand for every woman who is stepping out, taking control of her life, and choosing her own direction especially on two wheels,” she says.

Amruta Mane, founder and director of Women on Wheels