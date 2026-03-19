Mithila Palkar: I will make my nani's Gul Poli this Gudi Padwa as a tribute to her

Mithila Palkar might be a modern Indian woman, but festivals bring out the traditional girl in her alive. On the occasion of Gudi Padwa today, the actor tells us that each festival is marked by food in her family. “Most festivals in Indian households are associated with food, and that is the case with our house too. What to cook on the day is the most important question. The tradition of decorating the Gudi, tying the toran to the door of your house or your car, is all that we do. But what we look forward to the most is the first taste of Amrakhand (Mango Shrikhand), and that coupled with puri, varan, bhaat and bhaaji, is what makes it all the more special,” she shares.

The 33-year-old adds that this marks her first Gudi Padwa since her nani’s passing last year, and while Mithila Palkar misses her, she has thought of a way to include her in the celebrations. “My nani was famous for her Gul poli. Last year, before her passing, I tried to learn to make different dishes from her for every occasion, including modak, besan laddo, karanji, rawa laddoo and the last thing she taught me was her Gul poli. It was in March only, I did a video call with her and she could judge what was lacking even through the virtual wall. But I was really proud of the end product, and an attempt will be made to make them again this year as a tribute to my nani as it’s our first without her,” she says.