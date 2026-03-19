Mithila Palkar: I will make my nani's Gul Poli this Gudi Padwa as a tribute to her
On Gudi Padwa today, Mithila Palkar shares how the day is associated with food, family, and how she plans to pay tribute to her nani who passed away last year
Mithila Palkar might be a modern Indian woman, but festivals bring out the traditional girl in her alive. On the occasion of Gudi Padwa today, the actor tells us that each festival is marked by food in her family. “Most festivals in Indian households are associated with food, and that is the case with our house too. What to cook on the day is the most important question. The tradition of decorating the Gudi, tying the toran to the door of your house or your car, is all that we do. But what we look forward to the most is the first taste of Amrakhand (Mango Shrikhand), and that coupled with puri, varan, bhaat and bhaaji, is what makes it all the more special,” she shares.
The 33-year-old adds that this marks her first Gudi Padwa since her nani’s passing last year, and while Mithila Palkar misses her, she has thought of a way to include her in the celebrations. “My nani was famous for her Gul poli. Last year, before her passing, I tried to learn to make different dishes from her for every occasion, including modak, besan laddo, karanji, rawa laddoo and the last thing she taught me was her Gul poli. It was in March only, I did a video call with her and she could judge what was lacking even through the virtual wall. But I was really proud of the end product, and an attempt will be made to make them again this year as a tribute to my nani as it’s our first without her,” she says.
The day of Gudi Padwa also means the opportunity to have a “second chance and have new beginnings” for Mithila as she says, “I am a very traditional person and as an ode to that, I feel from within that it’s time to look forward and begin something new. I even moved into my own house and had my grah pravesh on Gudi Padwa in 2023. So, a lot of new beginnings have happened on this day for me.” What makes this year even more special is that it marks her clocking in a decade in the industry. “It still feels surreal that it’s been 10 years as I feel I have just begun. So, it’s going to be a great celebration as all of it makes this Gudi Padwa all the more special,” she signs off.