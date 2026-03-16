Convertible Refrigerators for Storing Food During Gudi Padwa Family Celebrations

The following section lists some of the models available on Bajaj Mall. The options below cover different capacities and door types, so buyers can select one based on family size and storage habits.

Consumers can explore convertible refrigerators on Bajaj Mall and purchase them at 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finserv partner stores during the festive season. By availing either of Bajaj Finserv’s financing options, customers can purchase a selected model and repay in instalments. Certain offers may include limited-time deals, quick loan approvals, and zero down payment offers on select models. Customers may visit partner stores such as Vijay Sales, Croma, Reliance Digital, and others, and consider upgrading kitchen appliances during this festive season.

If households are thinking of upgrading a refrigerator, now may be a suitable time to bring home a convertible fridge that offers extra storage space. Top convertible refrigerators from brands like Whirlpool and LG let users switch storage based on their needs. This way, users may get more refrigerator space when storing leftovers or sweets, or more freezer space when stocking items.

Gudi Padwa celebrations mean get-togethers with friends, family, and traditional dishes such as Puran Poli, Shrikhand, and Masale Bhat. When multiple delicacies are to be prepared and stored, a convertible fridge can be useful in creating extra space whenever required.

Consumers may explore available deals on smart refrigerators from brands such as the following, available until 20th March, 2026:

*Disclaimer : Prices and EMIs are indicative and may vary by location, partner store, offers, and model variant. Please check the latest details at the partner store before purchase.

*Zero down payment available on select models. EMIs and offers may vary by store, variant, and location.

How can a consumer purchase a smart refrigerator on EMI at a Bajaj Finserv partner store?

Upgrading to a smart refrigerator with app control may be completed through Bajaj Finserv’s in-store financing options. The process may take around 10–15 minutes, and some stores may also offer same-day delivery and installation. The general process is outlined below:

Browse models on Bajaj Mall: Start by exploring the wide range of smart refrigerators from brands like Samsung, LG, and Haier on Bajaj Mall. Compare capacities, energy ratings, app connectivity, and prices from home.

Find a nearby partner store: Use the Bajaj Finserv store locator to locate a partner outlet such as Croma, Vijay Sales, or Reliance Digital in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, or tier-two cities such as Rajkot and Surat.

Check the fridge in person: Visit the store to inspect available models. Evaluate features like internal cameras, frost-free technology, inverter cooling, and app control, and choose a model suitable for the kitchen and household needs.

Select an EMI option: At checkout, ask the store executive about the Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh or the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card with limits up to Rs. 3 lakh. Check if the selected model qualifies for zero down payment offers.

Complete payment and schedule delivery: Once approved, the purchase is processed immediately, and home delivery and installation can be scheduled.

This Gudi Padwa, households may consider upgrading to a convertible refrigerator that provides additional flexibility during festivities and family celebrations. Consumers can browse options on Bajaj Mall, shortlist the appropriate capacity and features, and shop at over 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities. With Easy EMIs, seasonal offers, and zero down payment offers on select models, households may plan a kitchen upgrade with structured payment options.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.