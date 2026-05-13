Everything to know about Audemars Piguet-Swatch's collab watch Royal Pop, touted to be one of the hottest trends of 2026

To be dubbed the ‘Labubu of 2026’ is quite a tall order for any trend today, considering the massive hype the dolls had created in 2025. And now, what's making people queue up outside stores, days in advance, is… a pocket watch called Royal Pop. It's the result of a collaboration between the holy grail of watches, Audemars Piguet and Swatch.

The Royal Pop, a collaboration between Audemars Piguet and Swatch.

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Ever since it was announced about a week back, the internet had a meltdown. AI renders about what the watch would look like went viral in no time, with watch-a-holics discussing whether it would borrow design elements from the iconic Royal Oak by AP. But the final result has left people divided. Memes about AP owners disowning their ultra-expensive watches after the collab too did the rounds, until it was made official that Royal Pop won't be a traditional piece.

What is Royal Pop?

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{{^usCountry}} Fans with knowledge about Swatch's history knew that the collaboration won't result in a conventional strap watch. The Pop Swatch was first introduced in 1986, and it was a line of large-sized moddable watches. To put it simply: one could ‘pop’ out the watch from it's frame, allowing them to be clipped on clothes or bags, or even be used as a pocket watch. The AP X Swatch Royal Pop is a pocket watch too, launched in eight different variations. The world goes crazy for the latest fad {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans with knowledge about Swatch's history knew that the collaboration won't result in a conventional strap watch. The Pop Swatch was first introduced in 1986, and it was a line of large-sized moddable watches. To put it simply: one could ‘pop’ out the watch from it's frame, allowing them to be clipped on clothes or bags, or even be used as a pocket watch. The AP X Swatch Royal Pop is a pocket watch too, launched in eight different variations. The world goes crazy for the latest fad {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Made of bio-ceramic, the Royal Oak will be available in Swatch stores across the world starting May 16. But given the hype generated by the collaboration, people have already started lining up outside stores days in advance! Check it out: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Made of bio-ceramic, the Royal Oak will be available in Swatch stores across the world starting May 16. But given the hype generated by the collaboration, people have already started lining up outside stores days in advance! Check it out: {{/usCountry}}

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What's the price?

Estimates about it's price too are hot topic. Fans speculate it could range anywhere between ₹20-40,000. However, the high demand might also lead to massive scalping and hence inflated prices for fans who want to own one. The brand is yet to make it official, whether this would be a limited-time drop or available in stores regularly like the MoonSwatch, yet another collaboration of Swatch with Omega.

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What's more, videos popping up online already show third-party straps being made for people who would want to flaunt the Royal Pop on their wrist!

One thing's clear: love it or hate it, this is definitely going down in history as one of the most talked-about watch collabs.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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