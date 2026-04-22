...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Exclusive | K-pop star Aoora on meeting South Korean President in Rashtrapati Bhavan: ‘I greeted him in Hindi’

K-pop artist and Bigg Boss star Aoora shares his experience of attending a banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan, hosted for South Korean President Lee Jae-myung

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 02:47 pm IST
By Mahima Pandey
Advertisement

On April 20, K-pop star Aoora joined South Korean President Lee Jae-myung at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for a state banquet hosted in latter’s honour by Indian President Droupadi Murmu. It was a grand event, and served as a part of the South Korean President and First Lady Kim Hea-kyung's three-day state visit to India to strengthen bilateral ties. Describing his meeting with the foreign leader, Korean artist Aoora shares, “It was a deeply meaningful and humbling experience for me. Meeting President Lee Jae-myung wasn’t just a personal milestone — it felt like recognition of the journey I’ve been on as an artist trying to build a cultural bridge between countries.”

Aoora with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Shashi Tharoor

Aoora goes on to add, “For me, music has always been about connecting people beyond language, and being in that space made me realize that these efforts are being seen and valued at a much higher level. Even though the interaction was brief, it carried a lot of significance. It gave me a strong sense of responsibility and also motivation to continue doing this work in a more meaningful way. We had a brief light hearted and warm moment where I greeted him in Hindi and he responded back warmly.” Speaking of the event, the former member of K-pop group AA reveals, “The banquet was grand and conducted with a very high level of protocol. It was truly a state-level event. What made the evening special for me was how it felt like a moment of validation for the efforts I’ve been making to connect Korea and India through music.”

Back in 2023, Aoora had taken the internet by storm when he entered Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 17. When asked if he would ever contemplate returning to the BB house, the K-pop artist says, “Bigg Boss was definitely a unique and challenging experience for me. It pushed me out of my comfort zone and helped me connect with a much wider audience in India. I’m very grateful for that. As for returning — I would say never say never. If there’s something new and meaningful I can bring to the show, I would definitely consider it. But right now my focus is music.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mahima Pandey

Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time.

htcity k-pop rashtrapati bhavan droupadi murmu india south korea interview ht interview
Home / HTCity / Leisure / Exclusive | K-pop star Aoora on meeting South Korean President in Rashtrapati Bhavan: ‘I greeted him in Hindi’
Home / HTCity / Leisure / Exclusive | K-pop star Aoora on meeting South Korean President in Rashtrapati Bhavan: ‘I greeted him in Hindi’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.