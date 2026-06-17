...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi recreate the Dragon Ball pose

On Tuesday, the two world leaders surprised onlookers by playfully striking the iconic "Kamehameha" pose

Updated on: Jun 17, 2026 04:53 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

In a break from political protocol, French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi brought anime energy to global politics once again.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi brought anime energy (Photo: Instagram)

On Tuesday, the two world leaders surprised onlookers by playfully striking the iconic "Kamehameha" pose - the legendary energy-blast move from the cult-classic anime and manga series, Dragon Ball. The picture was shared by President on his Instagram.

The moment took place on the sidelines of the ongoing G7 Summit in Evian, France.

The playful gesture was a deliberate callback to their viral meeting in Tokyo earlier this April, where PM Takaichi had first surprised President Macron with the "Kamehameha" stance.

Macron, a well-known fan of Japanese manga, had readily laughed and joined in.

 
g7 summit emmanuel macron
Home / HTCity / Leisure / French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi recreate the Dragon Ball pose
Home / HTCity / Leisure / French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi recreate the Dragon Ball pose
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.