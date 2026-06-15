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French President Emmanuel Macron gave PM Modi's visit to France a Bollywood soundtrack; watch

The France President turned to Bollywood once again while highlighting his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Published on: Jun 15, 2026 05:36 pm IST
By Aadrika Sominder
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French President Emmanuel Macron gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Nice, France, a distinctly Indian touch by sharing a recap video of the diplomatic meet set to the popular song Aari Aari from the Bollywood blockbuster Dhurandhar. Posted on X and Instagram, the video captured key moments from Modi’s visit, including his meeting with Macron, bilateral discussions and the joint inauguration of the Bharat Innovates 2026 conclave.

French President Emmanuel Macron with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The montage opened with the two leaders greeting each other with a handshake and a hug before highlighting conversations around technology, innovation and the strengthening India-France partnership. The Bollywood soundtrack quickly caught the attention of social media users, many noting Macron’s continued use of Indian popular culture in diplomatic messaging.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aadrika Sominder

Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.

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Home / HTCity / Leisure / French President Emmanuel Macron gave PM Modi's visit to France a Bollywood soundtrack; watch
Home / HTCity / Leisure / French President Emmanuel Macron gave PM Modi's visit to France a Bollywood soundtrack; watch
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