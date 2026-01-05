Here’s how Kriti Sanon is prepping for sister Nupur Sanon’s wedding to Stebin Ben; Sonu Nigam might perform?

After breaking the news that Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon will be tying the knot on January 11, HT City has now learnt further details about the wedding ceremonies and venue. Kriti Sanon has taken time off work to focus on wedding celebrations of her sister, Nupur Sanon

Sources close to the family confirm that the wedding will take place at Raffles Udaipur, with celebrations spread across multiple days. While the Hindu wedding ceremony is scheduled for January 11, the couple will also host a Christian wedding ceremony on January 10, reflecting both traditions.

“The venue and ceremonies are now locked. January 10 will see a Christian ceremony, followed by the Hindu wedding on January 11,” a source told HT City, adding that preparations are already in full swing at the Udaipur property.

The celebrations are expected to feature a special musical moment, with popular Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam likely to perform at the wedding. “Sonu Nigam is expected not just to perform but also bless the couple. Music will play a big role in the celebrations,” the source said.