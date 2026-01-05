Here’s how Kriti Sanon is prepping for sister Nupur Sanon’s wedding to Stebin Ben; Sonu Nigam might perform?
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben will exchange vows on January 10, and will tie the knot in a Hindu ceremony on January 11
After breaking the news that Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon will be tying the knot on January 11, HT City has now learnt further details about the wedding ceremonies and venue.
Sources close to the family confirm that the wedding will take place at Raffles Udaipur, with celebrations spread across multiple days. While the Hindu wedding ceremony is scheduled for January 11, the couple will also host a Christian wedding ceremony on January 10, reflecting both traditions.
“The venue and ceremonies are now locked. January 10 will see a Christian ceremony, followed by the Hindu wedding on January 11,” a source told HT City, adding that preparations are already in full swing at the Udaipur property.
The celebrations are expected to feature a special musical moment, with popular Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam likely to perform at the wedding. “Sonu Nigam is expected not just to perform but also bless the couple. Music will play a big role in the celebrations,” the source said.
Family involvement remains central to the wedding plans. Nupur’s sister and Kriti Sanon, has reportedly taken time off from the shooting schedules of her upcoming films to be fully involved in the preparations. “Kriti has completely immersed herself in the wedding planning and has stepped away from work commitments to be present for every detail,” the source added.
Meanwhile, Nupur Sanon recently made her engagement official on social media, sharing photographs from an elaborate yacht proposal. The images captured Stebin Ben going down on one knee against the open sky, dancers holding placards asking, “Will you marry me?”, and Nupur showcasing her marquise-cut diamond engagement ring.
The couple were also joined by Kriti Sanon in one of the pictures. Captioning the post, Nupur wrote, “In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I’ve ever had to say.”