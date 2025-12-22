EXCLUSIVE| Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon will marry on THIS date; All deets inside

“The dates being reported earlier were not accurate. The families have finalised January 11 as the wedding day, with celebrations spread across three days,” a source told us.

Contrary to earlier information that had suggested different dates, sources have clarified that the wedding festivities will take place over three days—January 9, 10 and 11, with the main wedding ceremony scheduled for January 11.

The wedding is being planned as a private yet lavish affair, with festivities attended by close friends and family. While Udaipur has hosted several high-profile celebrity weddings in recent years, this celebration is expected to remain largely intimate, with limited attendance from the film and music industry.

“Nupur and Stebin wanted to keep the wedding personal. It’s more about family and longtime friends than a large industry gathering,” the source added, noting that security arrangements will be tight throughout the celebrations.

Among the few industry names expected to attend the Udaipur wedding is Nupur’s sister, actor Kriti Sanon, along with her close entourage. Other members of the entertainment fraternity will give the wedding a miss.

Industry friends, however, will attend a separate reception in Mumbai, which is scheduled to take place on January 13.

“The Mumbai reception is when colleagues and friends from the industry will join in to celebrate the couple at their reception,” the source said.

In 2024, Stebin Ben had opened up about his relationship with Nupur. “Me and Nupur have an amazing equation. We are really very close to each other. I’ve spent a lot of time with her, and I don’t think I have that kind of bond with anyone else,” he had told us.

Neither Nupur Sanon nor Stebin Ben has made an official announcement yet, but with dates and logistics now locked, preparations for the Udaipur wedding are underway.