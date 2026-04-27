How world leaders have become the Internet’s favourite pookies

If you had Obama singing K-pop on your 2026 bingo card, congratulations. The former US President joined NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani at a Bronx childcare centre for a singalong of The Wheels on the Bus on April 18. But the standout was the kids teaching them Soda Pop from the KPop Demon Hunters. A humbled Obama quipped, “You made the mayor feel really old!”

Genichirō Yamashita: Pokémon diplomacy Japan has always been the capital of ‘kawaii‘, but the Mayor of Shimanto took it to the next level on April 18. To launch the Nuoo-go, a bus themed after the Pokémon Quagsire, Yamashita showed up sporting a giant, plush Quagsire hat.

Emmanuel Macron, Sanae Takaichi: Kamehameha During a joint press con on April 1, French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi struck the iconic Kamehameha pose from Dragon Ball. The move was both a nod to Macron’s well-documented love for manga and a masterclass in cultural rizz.