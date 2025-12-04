India and Thailand deepen cultural ties at special reception in Delhi

The Capital hosted a special evening celebrating three landmark Thai occasions — the Birthday Anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, Thailand’s National Day and Father’s Day. Pabitra Margherita, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles; and Thai Ambassador Chavanart Thangsumphant (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

The reception by Thai Ambassador Chavanart Thangsumphant, blended cultural warmth with diplomatic goodwill.

“Our two nations are bound by centuries of cultural and spiritual heritage,” the ambassador said, noting that the year had brought “transformative progress”. She was joined by chief guest Pabitra Margherita, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, who highlighted the deep civilisational and cultural ties between India and Thailand.

The event opened with a tribute to the late Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, a short film on her role in preserving Thai culture, followed by a minute of silence. “We mourn her passing this year and honour her legacy as a cultural ambassador,” the ambassador said.

Guests also viewed an elegant display of portraits featuring the Queen Mother in eight traditional Thai dress styles, adding a graceful finish to the celebration.