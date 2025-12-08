Indian Pickleball League debuts in Delhi with high-octane rallies and major star power
Delhi got a taste of India’s fastest-growing sport last week as the inaugural Indian Pickleball League 2025 kicked off with a bang
If there’s one game that’s on everyone’s mind and feed, it’s pickleball. Scroll through social media, and you’ll catch the fever everywhere; it's so omnipresent that even Bollywood celebs like Alia Bhatt and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are already deep into the obsession. So when the Indian Pickleball League made its debut in Delhi, the timing couldn’t have been better.
Pickleball with a touch of theatre
The tournament kicked off with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurating the debut. The opening ceremonies also featured five ambassadors who added a touch of glamour courtside: Nikita Porwal for Hyderabad Royals, Vaishnavi Sharma for Gurgaon Capital Warriors, Aayushi Dholakia for Lucknow Leopards, Akshatha Das for Bengaluru Blasters, and Pragnya Ayyagari for Chennai Super Warriors.
Celebrities were in the stands as well, including Malavika Mohanan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonam Bajwa, Kriti Kharbanda, Nitanshi Goel, and Harshvardhan Rane, adding an extra layer of buzz to the week-long event.
About the tournament
The inaugural edition turned Delhi's KD Jadhav Indoor Hall into the ultimate playground for India’s fastest-growing sport. With high-octane matches and rising homegrown talent, the league set out to showcase pickleball’s explosive rise with six teams from across the country battling it out. The roster included Gurgaon Capital Warriors, Mumbai Smashers, Bengaluru Blasters, Chennai Super Warriors, Hyderabad Royals and Lucknow Leopards; rally after rally, the games kept the audience hooked with a sharp format and unforgiving pace.
Star power on the court
But it wasn't just technique that showed up in court. Legends were present too. World No. 3 Quang Duong played with a precision that made even casual spectators sit up straighter. He shared the stage with global names like Megan Fudge, Phuc Huynh, Pei Chuan Kao, Jack Munro, Roos Van Reek, Mitchell Hargreaves and Emilia Schmidt, giving the league the gloss of world-class sport. Indian players who matched that electricity included Aditya Ruhela, Shreya Chakraborty, Rakshikha Ravi, Stavya Bhasin and Snehal Patil; all drew roars loud enough to rattle the floor.
The grand finale
All of this momentum built toward an edge-of-your-seat final between Mumbai Smashers and Hyderabad Royals — the kind of match where strangers in the stands became instant loyalists. In the end, Mumbai Smashers lifted the trophy in triumph. The season closed with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju at the ceremony, capping off a debut that felt more like a cultural celebration.