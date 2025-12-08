Indian Pickleball League debuts in Delhi with high-octane rallies and major star power

If there’s one game that’s on everyone’s mind and feed, it’s pickleball. Scroll through social media, and you’ll catch the fever everywhere; it's so omnipresent that even Bollywood celebs like Alia Bhatt and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are already deep into the obsession. So when the Indian Pickleball League made its debut in Delhi, the timing couldn’t have been better. Actor Sonam Bajwa; athlete Aditya Ruhela

Pickleball with a touch of theatre The tournament kicked off with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurating the debut. The opening ceremonies also featured five ambassadors who added a touch of glamour courtside: Nikita Porwal for Hyderabad Royals, Vaishnavi Sharma for Gurgaon Capital Warriors, Aayushi Dholakia for Lucknow Leopards, Akshatha Das for Bengaluru Blasters, and Pragnya Ayyagari for Chennai Super Warriors.

Celebrities were in the stands as well, including Malavika Mohanan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonam Bajwa, Kriti Kharbanda, Nitanshi Goel, and Harshvardhan Rane, adding an extra layer of buzz to the week-long event.