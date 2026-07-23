International Self-Care day 2026 exclusive| Mindfulness to me-time, celebs open up

On International Self-Care Day today, celebs share what self-care means to them and the everyday habits that help them recharge, from creative pursuits to spending quality time with loved ones



Saumya Tandon, actor- For the longest time, I focused only on fitness, good sleep, and healthy eating. Now, I prioritise the things that make me happy. I nurture the relationships that matter most, make time to laugh with friends, and make it a point to call relatives and friends who don’t live in the same city. I also go out for coffee with my husband and my mother whenever I can. Other than that, I read every day, and I dedicate one day a week to learning something new. There’s always a list of new things I want to learn in my diary. It makes me feel alive. Wellness, for me, is no longer just about following a routine. It’s about living fully, staying curious, and finding joy in the everyday.



Jamie Lever, actor- I’ve been trying to maintain a healthy diet so my immunity stays strong and I don’t fall sick. I’ve realised that you have to be extra cautious once you’re in your 30s about what, how, and how much you eat, so I’ve been trying to be disciplined. I’ve added a regular workout routine to my schedule, but I don’t push myself to the point of exhaustion. I look forward to my prayer time as well, which keeps me centred, calm, and focused.



Shalmali Kholgade, singer- The biggest form of self-care for me is taking care of my mind. Knitting, crocheting, and more recently hand embroidery, have been something I dedicate at least an hour to every morning before my day begins. In that hour, I am completely focused on what I’m making. It helps me calm my nerves, focus and start my day with a fresh mind.



Sanjeev Kapoor, chef- I have restricted my phone time to two occasions: either when I’m travelling in the car or while walking. Usually, I only answer calls when I’m in the car, but if I have to take one while walking, I make sure I’m getting my steps in too. That gives me enough time for everything else on my to-do list. This form of self-care has helped me make the best use of my time and stopped me from scrolling unnecessarily. I’ve also developed the habit of practising deep breathing mindfully. I’ve realised these small habits can create a big impact.



Maria Goretti- actor-chef- I try and take up work that I enjoy. Other than that from time to time I take a break where I do nothing. I run a home with people of different ages and pets, I used to feel I wasn’t doing much but I’ve realised I’m actually doing a lot. I wondered why am I so busy? why am I always on the phone? There were lots of little things that I was constantly doing. With maturity and age, my 40s taught me to take it slow. Once in three months I disappear even if it’s for three days just by myself not even with friends. It could be any location and I just spend time with myself, I realised I only reset when I’m alone before I’m back to running on the hamster’s wheel.

Shalmali, Saumya and Jamie

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