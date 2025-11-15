Irish rock band The Script perform The Man Who Can’t Be Moved on Shillong streets ahead of India debut: ‘First of many’

Irish pop-rock band The Script are already making memories in Shillong even before hitting the Cherry Blossom Festival stage later today. The group, led by frontman Danny O’Donoghue, landed in the city earlier this week and surprised locals on Friday with an impromptu singalong of their hit song The Man Who Can’t Be Moved on the streets — a moment that set the tone for their much-anticipated India debut.

For Danny, who spoke exclusively to us, performing in India has been a long-standing wish finally coming to life. “We’re deeply honoured to be invited as we have not had the chance to play our music live in India before,” he said, adding that their Indian fans have been consistently vocal online for years. “We’re excited to finally bring our live show to Shillong and hope that this will be the first of many,” he added.

The Script’s set on Saturday night is expected to be stacked with their global hits — the emotional anthems that shaped an entire generation’s playlists. “We’re going to play our hit songs which generally are the ones people in other countries want to hear. The Man Who Can’t Be Moved and Breakeven in particular I’m dying to sing live in India,” Danny shared.

The band has been making the most of their time in Shillong, slipping into full tourist mode between soundchecks and rehearsals. Donny insisted he has kept aside two days to explore the city. “I’m going to do the touristy things like Elephant Falls, but I can’t wait to get to the small markets and taste a bit of the local culture,” he said.

While this is The Script’s first performance in India, Danny isn’t entirely new to the country. Years ago, he toured Mumbai and Delhi with another band — an experience he still remembers vividly. “It left a lasting impact on me. I can’t wait to return to see how it’s all changed,” he recalled.

As they prepare to take the festival mainstage, Danny says he’s been pushing himself physically to deliver the kind of high-energy show the band is known for. Ultimately, the band hopes tonight turns into a massive chorus of voices. “I hope it’s the biggest singalong at the festival. With our heartfelt performance, we want to win over fans and bring this music to life," he concluded.