You know that feeling, when you absolutely know and believe something insanely good is right around the corner — but there's no tangible proof to supplement that soaring feeling, and so you just feel...delusional? Two for joy: Are you one of the zodiac signs about to find love? (Photo: Tumblr)

While this (sadly) may be true for many, two zodiac signs, aren't in the slightest bit wrong! Psychic and astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim predicts quite the rosy constellation coming into place very, very soon, and bringing with it, the perfect relationship to simply stumble into. The Mars-Venus cycle, coming into play as soon as 2026 rolls out its red carpet, happens every 2 years and foster within us a strong desire to summon relationships that just fit perfectly. Not just this, partnerships of all kind are in the spotlight as is jumping into creative pursuits as well as significant career leaps. Jupiter, the planet of growth, abundance and good fortune, will be opposing this conjunction, which will only boost the signs' predisposition towards being incredibly optimistic about finding the right person. The Sun here also comes into play, in the days surrounding the conjunction, giving the signs in questions clear cut clarity about who they want, what to allow, and most importantly, whom to pursue with intention. And what's a serious by product of all this good cosmic juju? Sky rocketing confidence! As a matter of fact, Evan even specifically points out, that if you think the magic is all in your head — it's definitely not!

Silencing the suspense, the two signs he is talking about, are Cancer and Capricorn. Interestingly, both signs have a tendency to (on the down low) look for their ideal relationship that will nurture them. And Evan says it's definitely coming into play. The magic date? January 7, 2026 — though of course, the effects of the conjunction will set the ball rolling on the romance a few weeks earlier.

Are Cancers and Capricorns then ready for a Disney princess winter?