Miley Cyrus gets her own barbie and it’s giving fans major ‘Hannah Montana’ nostalgia

Pop star Miley Cyrus has achieved a new milestone weeks after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Toymaker Mattel has launched a special collectible Barbie doll in her likeness.

The doll is dressed in custom Alaïa all-black, faux-leather outfit from her Golden Burning Sun music video - complete with a hooded jacket, black pumps, sunglasses, and a microphone. It is priced at $60 (approx ₹5,000) .

With this release, the 33-year-old singer joins an elite group of legendary musicians who have been immortalised by the brand, including David Bowie, Elvis Presley, Stevie Nicks, and Kylie Minogue.

Reacting to the news, the Grammy-winning artist shared her excitement Instagram, writing, “Barbie represents a personal dream of mine. She’s something I’ll never outgrow as she evolves with me. When I was little, I braided her hair and changed her outfits. As an adult, I treasure my collection I never take out of the box. Holding my Barbie in my hands is a true full circle moment. Now you have a little piece of me and every time you hold her, I hope you’re reminded that I’m rooting for you to chase your own dreams too."

Social media reactions The launch has triggered strong nostalgia among fans online, with many comparing the new high-end collector’s item to the popular Hannah Montana dolls they grew up playing with.

One user said, “I want it for my 10 year old self”. Another said, “This totally brings me back the days when I own a “Hannah Montana” barbie doll.