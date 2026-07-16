Mumbai food groups feel the industry required the nudge to improve on hygiene

The strict actions taken by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have shocked the culinary industry in Mumbai and Pune, but food groups see the benefit coming out of it. Founder of the food group Pet Pujaris, Kumar Jhuremalani, says, “It’s a good thing. We keep calling restaurants iconic and legends, but they need to treat us with the bare minimum quality and hygiene standards.”

Pet Pujaris

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Food groups react

While Jhuremalani agrees to the actions taken against the iconic restaurants, he is open to giving them a second chance. “If the places re-open, which I hope they do, they should prove that they have improved. Just because they are heritage restaurants, and have achieved legendary status due to Instagram, it doesn’t mean they’d be treated any differently,” he says.

Sahil Makhija, who runs the group Headbanger Eats insists that he doesn’t get to inspect most places he eats at or check if the hygiene guidelines are being followed there. But he asserts that it’s the eatery’s moral responsibility to adhere to them. “I understand how the business works and things might not always be as they seem. But keep your kitchen clean,” he insists.

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Headbanger Eats

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Businessman Jitendra Ratwani, who is a member of food groups operating in Mumbai and Pune feels the hygiene checks were long overdue. “We must be thankful as the industry required the nudge to improve on hygiene and food quality. I wish these kind of strict checks happened throughout the year,” he says.



Causes for suspending restaurant licenses

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Wet and slippery kitchen floors

Absence of records relating to raw materials

Lack of quality testing of drinking water

Non-maintenance of records of edible oil quality

Failure to segregate vegetarian and non-vegetarian food

Open windows without insect-proof mesh