Mumbai immerses itself in pop culture celebrations at C.O.R.E- Culture of Real Experiences

What happens when anime fans, gamers, manga and comic readers, wrestling devotees and Bollywood enthusiasts all assemble under one roof? The C.O.R.E.- Culture of Real Experiences Fandom Fest at Jio World Convention Centre gave a glimpse of that as HT City got a special preview insight into the two day festival being held on June 20 and 21.

Jackie Shroff arrived at C.O.R.E- Culture of Real Experiences

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It’s not just fans but also celebrities that became part of the celebration with guests like actors Jackie Shroff, Sayani Gupta, Ritwiz, Ashnoor Kaur, Tanuj Virwani, Ayaan Lall, along side influencers like Agastya Shah, Prateik Jaiin and others.

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{{^usCountry}} The event saw dedicated sections for Anime fans in Tokyo Street, celebration of Indian excellence in Indian Gully with Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali and Indian Armed Forces taking center stage, global releases like Supergirl, Jurassic World, Minions getting a display in Multiverse and F1 racing and kids corner also being there. A central stage hosted special performances including a sumo wrestling match, Amin Jaz taking over the console, and special acts by W.I.S.H, Nucleya and many others through the festival. For pop culture enthusiasts, this was an event to be remembered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The event saw dedicated sections for Anime fans in Tokyo Street, celebration of Indian excellence in Indian Gully with Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali and Indian Armed Forces taking center stage, global releases like Supergirl, Jurassic World, Minions getting a display in Multiverse and F1 racing and kids corner also being there. A central stage hosted special performances including a sumo wrestling match, Amin Jaz taking over the console, and special acts by W.I.S.H, Nucleya and many others through the festival. For pop culture enthusiasts, this was an event to be remembered. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Unlike a traditional exhibition, the venue encouraged participation. A central stage hosted dance performances and a sumo wrestling match where visitors were also invited to challenge the Japanese wrestlers in friendly bouts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unlike a traditional exhibition, the venue encouraged participation. A central stage hosted dance performances and a sumo wrestling match where visitors were also invited to challenge the Japanese wrestlers in friendly bouts. {{/usCountry}}

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In a multicultural event where Japanese Mangas and American Super Hero's Comics are drawing a considerable amount of attention Indian Katha's itself is not lagging behind "we're happy anime is here we're here too, people read a lot nowadays we make wonderful sales every year" says Damini Badham, Marketing Head Amar Chitra Katha.

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The anime culture was impossible to miss. From Anime to childhood nostalgia anf the cult classics, the cosplay was all over the floor. Manga and comic-book stalls, anime merchandise counters and franchise-themed experiences attracted niche crowds. Interactive zones featured anime quizzes, buzzer challenges, puzzle competitions and team games that rewarded both speed and fandom knowledge.

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Gaming emerged as another major attraction. Formula 1 racing simulators enabled visitors to experience virtual motorsport, as the e-sports arena remained immersed throughout the evening. On the other hand, a Spider-Man photo zone let fans pose for themed photographs. Several booths also offered customisation like t-shirt printing, temporary tattoos and more, allowing visitors to leave with a souvenir of their favourite shows and characters.

C.O.R.E. is here to summon the entire fandom not exclusively targeting any specific generation. Even kids zones, including experiences such as Kids Cosmos and kids anime-inspired activity spaces, were kept alongside attractions aimed at the young fans.

-Inputs from Ananya Mishra

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