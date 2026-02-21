On International Mother Language Day, singer-poet Minu Bakshi says: ‘A mother tongue is a lifelong anchor…’

Through her musical collection Band Baja Punjab , she has sought to revive these compositions in formats accessible to younger listeners. “I have tried to present them in contemporary formats so that younger generations can connect with them, so that tradition continues naturally rather than becoming distant history.”

“Being a Punjabi Sikh, I have always felt a deep responsibility towards preserving Punjabi folk traditions, especially wedding and ceremonial songs,” she says. “These songs were once an integral part of family and community life that were once sung in courtyards and homes but were gradually disappearing,” she says.

Poet, singer and author Minu Bakshi has long balanced creativity across mediums, from music and poetry to translation and teaching. As the world observes International Mother Language Day, Bakshi reflects on the importance of preserving the languages that shape identity and memory. For her, this connection is deeply personal; as a Punjabi Sikh, she has spent years using her art to celebrate and safeguard Punjabi heritage.

‘A mother tongue is an anchor for life…’ For Bakshi, her mother tongue is not merely a tool of communication but a vessel of belonging, an important link of belonging and purpose. “A mother tongue is far more than a means of communication. It is something one absorbs unconsciously through lullabies, rituals, everyday conversations, and silences. It shapes memory and emotion,” she says. “Even when one learns other languages, the mother tongue remains the inner voice through which one first understands the world. It carries one’s earliest experiences and remains a lifelong anchor,” she continues.

Yet, she notes, in today’s fast-paced world, this depth of connection is often overlooked. Bakshi points out that the modern rhythm of life tends to sideline cultural depth, leaving many languages at risk of fading from daily use. “We live in a globalised world where efficiency often takes precedence over cultural depth,” she explains. “In this process, many languages risk fading from daily life. When a language disappears, it takes away an entire cultural memory,” she says.

She stresses that languages do not survive in museums or archives, but in use, saying, “Languages survive not through preservation in archives, but through use, through speaking, singing, writing, and teaching them."

Translating Amrita Pritam and teaching Spanish Bakshi’s efforts to preserve her mother tongue have also extended to bringing Punjabi literature to wider audiences through translation.

“Translation allows literature to travel beyond linguistic boundaries. Poets like Amrita Pritam have universal relevance, and bringing their work to newer audiences ensures that their voice continues to resonate. It is a way of extending the life of literature and allowing it to find new readers and listeners,” she says.

Having spent decades teaching Spanish, her background allows her to bring the same cross-cultural curiosity to the classroom. “Language teaching, for me, is not limited to grammar. It is about introducing students to an entire cultural imagination. When students learn Spanish, they also encounter its literature, music, and history. I encourage them to translate and interpret across languages, which helps them understand that languages are bridges connecting cultures rather than isolated systems,” she reveals.

Urdu: a language of tenderness and depth But beyond Punjabi, there’s another language that lies close to the author’s heart — Urdu, which holds a special place in Bakshi’s literary and musical journey.

“Urdu has a remarkable ability to express emotional nuance. It allows one to articulate tenderness, longing, and reflection with great subtlety,” she says. “Through my poetry and ghazals, I have tried to show that Urdu is not a language of any particular religion nor a language of the past, but one that speaks powerfully to the present,” she continues.

She has authored several books of Urdu poetry and believes poetry itself is key to linguistic survival. She says, “Poetry keeps language alive in its most expressive form. It allows language to evolve while retaining its essence. Through poetry, one can address contemporary realities while remaining connected to tradition. It keeps the emotional depth of language intact.”