On Marilyn Monroe’s 100th, fans recreate her iconic style in record numbers

A sea of platinum blonde wigs and billowing white dresses took over downtown Palm Springs this weekend, as fans gathered to celebrate what would have been Marilyn Monroe’s 100th birthday on June 1. Organised by Greater Palm Springs Pride, the event set out with an ambitious goal: to bring together 500 Monroe look-alikes. It ended up more than doubling that target.

Fans gather in Palm Springs in signature white dresses and blonde curls to honour the Hollywood icon.

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More than 1000 participants turned up, officially breaking the previous Guinness World Record of 254 impersonators set in Brighton, Australia, in 2020. Attendees recreated Monroe's signature style - from red lipstick to blonde curls.

For a $75 registration fee, participants received a curated costume kit that included the famous white halter dress inspired by The Seven Year Itch, along with a platinum-blonde wig, cat-eye sunglasses and a martini glass. To qualify for the record, each person had to be fully dressed in character.

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{{^usCountry}} The event, titled 'The Great Marilyn Record Attempt,' unfolded near the towering Forever Marilyn sculpture, which was designed by Seward Johnson in 2011. Organisers also incorporated technology to ensure accuracy, requiring attendees to scan QR codes on arrival to verify participation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The event, titled 'The Great Marilyn Record Attempt,' unfolded near the towering Forever Marilyn sculpture, which was designed by Seward Johnson in 2011. Organisers also incorporated technology to ensure accuracy, requiring attendees to scan QR codes on arrival to verify participation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Part of a larger weekend of centennial celebrations, the three-day celebration also features live entertainment, food stalls, and Marilyn Monroe-themed pop-ups. The city is also hosting a special film event to celebrate her legacy and contributions to cinema. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Part of a larger weekend of centennial celebrations, the three-day celebration also features live entertainment, food stalls, and Marilyn Monroe-themed pop-ups. The city is also hosting a special film event to celebrate her legacy and contributions to cinema. {{/usCountry}}

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