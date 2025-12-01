Palaash Muchhal makes first public appearance after his wedding with Smriti Mandhana gets cancelled; watch

Last week on November 23, ace cricketer Smriti Mandhana was all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend and music composer Palaash Muchhal. Their wedding was one of the most awaited events of the year. But things did not go as planned and the wedding was indefinitely postponed after Smriti’s father was hospitalised, followed by the groom himself. Amid all the suspense, rumours of Palaash cheating on Smriti with the wedding choreographer on their Sangeet night soon began doing the rounds, followed by reports of the wedding being cancelled. Well, Palaash made his first public appearance at the airport today.

After news of their cancelled wedding surfaced, netizens waited for Smriti Mandhana or Palaash Muchhal to give them some clarity with a joint statement or at least a cryptic note. But that didn’t happen. The two, however, did update their official Instagram bios with an evil eye ‘nazar’ emoji on November 29. And now today, on December 1, Palaash was spotted exiting an airport with his family. As he made his way out, dressed in black jeans, a matching t-shirt and a jacket on top, the music composer had a grim expression on his face. He even avoided responding when the paparazzi greeted him.

After the wedding was postponed, Smriti deleted most of her posts with Palaash from social media, including the video of her flaunting her ring with her team mates. Meanwhile, their wedding choreographer Nandika Dwivedi who was accused of being involved with the groom, took to her Instagram to share a clarification last weekend. Her note read: “Over the past few days, I’ve seen speculation about my involvement in a situation that has been deeply personal for other people. I want to address and clarify that the assumptions being made about me, particularly the idea that I played a role in disrupting anyone’s relationship, are simply NOT true. It’s extremely painful to watch a narrative form around something I had no part in, and even more difficult to see how quickly these stories grow without any basis in reality.”