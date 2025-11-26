Palaash Muchhal proposed to another woman before Smriti Mandhana? Old pictures go viral

The much-anticipated wedding of filmmaker-composer Palaash Muchhal and Indian women’s cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was to take place on Sunday, November 23, in Sangli, Maharashtra. But just hours before the ceremony, celebrations came to an abrupt halt after both families cited health emergencies. Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana; Palaash Muchhal with his ex

Netizens, however, suspect there’s more to the story. By the time news of the wedding postponement went mainstream, many noticed that Smriti had quietly deleted all her Instagram posts related to the wedding, including her engagement announcement and proposal video.

And the online buzz didn’t stop there. Soon after, an Instagram user named Mary D’Costa shared screenshots of her alleged chats with Palaash from May this year, where he was reportedly asking to meet her and talk. When she asked about his girlfriend and if he was in love, he swiftly avoided the questions.

Now, there's another facet to the controversy. Internet sleuths have dug up old pictures of Palaash with his ex-girlfriend, reigniting chatter about his past relationships.