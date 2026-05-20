PM Narendra Modi gifts Melody to Meloni in viral video; Google searches for ‘parle melody’ rise by 5000 percent
PM Modi's endorsement of Melody chocolate toffee alongside Italian PM Meloni has ignited social media buzz, with searches for 'melody chocolate' soaring.
When the Prime Minister of India endorses your product, it's going to become the topic of the day. The sweet, humble Melody, a chocolate toffee manufactured by the brand Parle, has got a shoutout from Narendra Modi and Italian PM Meloni. And the internet can't get enough of it!
In fact, ever since the video featuring PM Modi gifting her a packet of the toffee went viral, the interest in Melody has zoomed to the top. According to Google Trends, the search for the term ‘melody chocolate’, at the time of this article going live, had risen by as much as a whopping 1200 percent!
In fact, similar terms like ‘parle melody’ and ‘melody toffee’ have seen a search interest surge of 4750 and 950 percent respectively!
Social media had seen this coming. Many had predicted the moment the video was posted, “Melody stocks are going to rise.”{{/usCountry}}
Social media had seen this coming. Many had predicted the moment the video was posted, “Melody stocks are going to rise.”{{/usCountry}}
PM Modi and Italian PM Meloni share a good rapport, and the two have been nicknamed ‘Melodi’, combining Meloni and Modi. Earlier in the day, the duo had also posted a series of pics posing together.{{/usCountry}}
PM Modi and Italian PM Meloni share a good rapport, and the two have been nicknamed ‘Melodi’, combining Meloni and Modi. Earlier in the day, the duo had also posted a series of pics posing together.{{/usCountry}}