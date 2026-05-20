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PM Narendra Modi gifts Melody to Meloni in viral video; Google searches for ‘parle melody’ rise by 5000 percent

PM Modi's endorsement of Melody chocolate toffee alongside Italian PM Meloni has ignited social media buzz, with searches for 'melody chocolate' soaring.

Published on: May 20, 2026 02:16 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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When the Prime Minister of India endorses your product, it's going to become the topic of the day. The sweet, humble Melody, a chocolate toffee manufactured by the brand Parle, has got a shoutout from Narendra Modi and Italian PM Meloni. And the internet can't get enough of it!

PM Modi and Meloni in the viral video.

In fact, ever since the video featuring PM Modi gifting her a packet of the toffee went viral, the interest in Melody has zoomed to the top. According to Google Trends, the search for the term ‘melody chocolate’, at the time of this article going live, had risen by as much as a whopping 1200 percent!

In fact, similar terms like ‘parle melody’ and ‘melody toffee’ have seen a search interest surge of 4750 and 950 percent respectively!

The spike in search interest for Melody.
 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Leisure / PM Narendra Modi gifts Melody to Meloni in viral video; Google searches for ‘parle melody’ rise by 5000 percent
Home / HTCity / Leisure / PM Narendra Modi gifts Melody to Meloni in viral video; Google searches for ‘parle melody’ rise by 5000 percent
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