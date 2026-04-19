Punjabi commentator reacts after Shreyas Iyer embraces Sarpanch tag: ‘Immensely proud’

What started as a spontaneous line in the commentary box has now become one of the most talked-about tags of the Indian Premier League season — and Sunil Taneja is soaking in the moment.

Shreyas Iyer recently spoke about the Sarpanch tag

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After Shreyas Iyer said he “loves” being called Sarpanch in a recent interview, Taneja — the commentator who coined the nickname for every Punjab Kings captain ever since Shikhar Dhawan — says the reaction means everything to him.

“I am immensely proud,” he tells us insisting that the moment wasn’t scripted but purely instinctive, born out of Iyer’s commanding presence while leading Punjab Kings since last season. “It was spontaneous stuff. Sometimes, once in a while, I prepare, but this was honest, from the heart and I am so happy that he (Shreyas) loves it too,” he says.

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{{^usCountry}} For Taneja, the story is also about the cultural embrace that defines Punjab’s fanbase. “Of course, luck is there. He’s a Keralite from Mumbai, who knew nothing about Punjab and and today he’s the biggest star in Punjab,” he quips, pointing to Iyer’s growing connect with the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Taneja, the story is also about the cultural embrace that defines Punjab’s fanbase. “Of course, luck is there. He’s a Keralite from Mumbai, who knew nothing about Punjab and and today he’s the biggest star in Punjab,” he quips, pointing to Iyer’s growing connect with the region. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He believes that connection goes beyond cricket. “That’s the good part about IPL. You see Shreyas embracing all the love he is getting, and fans have also responded in equal measure. His performance drives the fans, and their love drives him to do those extraordinary things in the field. We (referring to the commentators panel) are just catalysts who are celebrating this connection,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He believes that connection goes beyond cricket. “That’s the good part about IPL. You see Shreyas embracing all the love he is getting, and fans have also responded in equal measure. His performance drives the fans, and their love drives him to do those extraordinary things in the field. We (referring to the commentators panel) are just catalysts who are celebrating this connection,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

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