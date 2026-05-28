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Sachin Tendulkar, Chris Gayle, SKY praise Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after stunning 97 off 29 vs SRH: ‘Star in the making’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 97 off 27 balls in a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, earning praise from cricket legends and fans alike.

Published on: May 28, 2026 04:11 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's knock of 97 off just 27 balls has sent shockwaves across the cricket world. It happened on Wednesday's match, which Rajasthan Royals played against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Vaibhav's score helped his team cruise to a victory.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Not just fans, even cricket superstars have taken notice of his skills. Sachin Tendulkar took to X and expressed his sentiments on Thursday, “Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat swing has been outstanding. What’s even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does. That innings was nothing short of spectacular!”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Leisure / Sachin Tendulkar, Chris Gayle, SKY praise Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after stunning 97 off 29 vs SRH: ‘Star in the making’
Home / HTCity / Leisure / Sachin Tendulkar, Chris Gayle, SKY praise Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after stunning 97 off 29 vs SRH: ‘Star in the making’
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