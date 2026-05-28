Sachin Tendulkar, Chris Gayle, SKY praise Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after stunning 97 off 29 vs SRH: ‘Star in the making’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's knock of 97 off just 27 balls has sent shockwaves across the cricket world. It happened on Wednesday's match, which Rajasthan Royals played against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Vaibhav's score helped his team cruise to a victory.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

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Not just fans, even cricket superstars have taken notice of his skills. Sachin Tendulkar took to X and expressed his sentiments on Thursday, “Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat swing has been outstanding. What’s even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does. That innings was nothing short of spectacular!”

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{{^usCountry}} Surya Kumar Yadav shared a picture of Vaibhav twirling his bat after being caught out at 97, and captioned it, “Chin up boy, what a CLASS inning, you've taken everyone's breath away. Star in the making” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Surya Kumar Yadav shared a picture of Vaibhav twirling his bat after being caught out at 97, and captioned it, “Chin up boy, what a CLASS inning, you've taken everyone's breath away. Star in the making” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Yuvraj Singh wrote, “Boss baby breaks world bosses record! Unbelievable this kid great to watch #unreal” Chris Gayle, whose record for most sixes in a single IPL tournament has also been broken by Vaibhav, praised the 15-year-old in his tweet, “What a phenomenal player Vaibhav is. Great entertainment young man! New six machine @IPL” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yuvraj Singh wrote, “Boss baby breaks world bosses record! Unbelievable this kid great to watch #unreal” Chris Gayle, whose record for most sixes in a single IPL tournament has also been broken by Vaibhav, praised the 15-year-old in his tweet, “What a phenomenal player Vaibhav is. Great entertainment young man! New six machine @IPL” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While his performance has been applauded by all, Vaibhav himself seemed disappointed as he missed out on creating history in the IPL. His knock would have become the fastest century ever had he continued his game. The record is currently held by Gayle, again, who had scored it in 30 balls, 13 years ago. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While his performance has been applauded by all, Vaibhav himself seemed disappointed as he missed out on creating history in the IPL. His knock would have become the fastest century ever had he continued his game. The record is currently held by Gayle, again, who had scored it in 30 balls, 13 years ago. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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