Saturn in Aries is the end of reckless romance for THESE lucky signs

Come February 13, Saturn will be moving into the fiery sign of Aries, marking a more-than 2-year long transit lasting up till April 2028. Now while Saturn is known to be the task master, it's positive energies are more about embracing being serious and stable. And this time around, the latter set of themes start amplified for 5 lucky zodiacs for whom the planet comes bearing gifts.

Neda (who goes by her handle @nedatheastrologer on Instagram) reads the stars.

Aries For: Sun, rising and Saturn placements Aries are the main character of this entire transit. With Saturn in their own sign, Aries can expect soulmate level love and karmic patterns ending, with them becoming the partner they were always meant to be. The fire sign will either meet the person they're supposed to build a life with, or realise who can't come with you on this journey. Aries can absolutely expect major relationship milestones and a complete identity shift.

Leo For: Sun and rising placements This transit activates Leos' ninth house of expansion, travel, long-term vision and soul contracts. The fire sign is set to attract partners that are very different from their typical archetype. Think long distance relationships and partners from completely different cultures. This is the kind of love that ends up teaching the receiver something, also carrying the potential to change their life path.

Sagittarius For: Sun and rising placements Saturn in Aries hits Sagittarius' fifth house of dating, romance and spicy intimacy. Neda declares, "This is it!", because the air sign's serious relationship era is starting now. They're about to experience love that's passionate, fun, magnetic, but also real and lasting. The people into a Sagittarius' life right now, will be serious about them and very ready to show them.

Libra For: Sun and rising placements The relationship sector for Libras will be lit up, as per Neda for the duration of this transit. Struggling with clarity, commitment or a long string of karmic lovers will be ending for the air sign. Saturn will be bringing Libras someone real they can actually build something with.