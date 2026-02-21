The ‘last great conjunction of the decade’ will last for 35 years: What it means for your rising sign

Yesterday's massive planetary conjunction is finally bringing the life of your dreams to you. But as it goes in the cosmos, something else you'd been deeply idealising needs to be put to rest. As per astrologer and psychic Evan Nathaniel Grim, Saturn and Neptune's conjunction in Aries, which commenced yesterday, is the "last great conjunction of the decade", seeing as all of us are stepping into a 35 year stretch where autonomy will be prioritised, and half-baked excuses from people and situations, discarded without a second thought. Evan reads the stars for all the zodiacs - this time through their rising signs. The Saturn-Neptune conjunction defines the next 35 years for your rising sign (Photo: Science - HowStuffWorks)

Aries Aries risings have to be more intentional about what they do. Given the fire, the direction may not reveal itself right away but that laser sharp intuition will definitely catch on soon enough.

Taurus Taurus risings will lessen the load when it comes to external pressure and find their spiritual selves - a very rewarding journey. But prior to that, they can expect Tower moments to shake up their foundations.

Gemini Gemini risings will slowly drift from the me-first narrative and find themselves becoming more community-oriented, and not just in the social sense. Technology and social media may play a significant role in this.

Cancer Cancer risings will find themselves opening up to a greater vision for themselves on the career front. External validation won't be the only motivation, healing and inspiring people will be.

Leo Leo risings will feel a major shift in how they view the world. Their internal wiring is set to be rerouted - education and travel may be significant areas and catalysts in this shift.

Virgo Virgo risings will find themselves becoming more in-tune with their subconscious mind. The process may be grueling but breaking those mind blocks can mean a great upgrade in their financial vision for themselves.

Libra Libra risings are up for sobering realisations about the closest relationships in their life. These are likely to be clean break offs but a heightened sense of compassion could yield positive results.

Scorpio Scorpio risings will be adopting a fresh perspective when it comes to their health. Long-term wellness and service-oriented goals will be their focus for the next 3 decades (and a half).

Sagittarius Sagittarius risings will wake up to the deep levels of commitment a spiritual pursuit requires. Additionally, an idealistic bubble around romance is set to burst, actually freeing the lot.

Capricorn Capricorn risings will feel the need to be a more stand-up member in their immediate family. Additionally, a thorough and significant relocation will also set into place.

Aquarius Aquarius risings will see their minds changing. Subjects and niches they once found too complicated or boring will feel enticing. This knowledge then may also be expressed through a creative route.