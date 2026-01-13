Tauba Tauba singer Karan Aujla accused of cheating on wife after alleged affair with Canada-based musician
According to social media posts, the Canadian musician has accused Karan Aujla of being romantically involved with her despite being married
Popular Punjabi singer Karan Aujla has landed in controversy after a Canada-based artist accused him of cheating and of keeping her unaware of his marriage during their alleged relationship.
The artist, who goes by msgorimusic on Instagram and is part of the Twin Rap Duo Nyx & Nym, claimed that she was in a “private” relationship with the 28-year-old and did not know he was married to Palak Aujla at the time. She further alleged that after the matter came to light, she was “silenced and publicly shamed,” stating that Aujla’s team reached out to an Indian influencer to circulate false information to cover up the situation.
A screenshot of her statement has been shared on Reddit, which has since then gone viral. “I work in Hollywood film and was silenced and publicly shamed after a private relationship with Karan Aujla, which I entered without knowing he was married. Aujla’s team then reached out to an Indian influencer to share false information to cover it all up," she wrote.
"Police in Canada and the US are looking at it. False criminal allegations were then circulated about me, went viral in the West, and were quietly kept out of India. A major U.S. media outlet is now preparing to interview me, and for the first time, I’m choosing to speak on this. I believe I have the right to share my story. Since doing so, multiple celebrities in India have reached out privately, saying they’re inspired by me speaking out,” she added.
Since making the allegations public, the artist has been re-sharing posts on her Instagram Stories, underscoring that she has been speaking openly about the issue.
She later posted another statement suggesting that speaking the truth often unsettles those who benefit from silence. On Monday, she wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Too many women have been manipulated, shamed, and publicly rewritten so others could avoid accountability. I won’t participate in that pattern anymore. This is for every woman who’s been taught to shrink, doubt herself, or carry blame that was never hers. You don’t need permission to stand in your integrity. You don’t need approval to speak clearly. Power doesn’t yell. It doesn’t chase. It stands. If you’re a woman ready to rise, to learn how a grounded feminist leads with self-respect, clarity, and composure. This is how you take your power back.”
Karan Aujla is married to his childhood sweetheart, Palak Aujla. Born as Jaskaran Singh Aujla, the singer met Palak during his teenage years, and after being in a relationship for nearly a decade, the couple got married in Mexico in 2023.