Tauba Tauba singer Karan Aujla accused of cheating on wife after alleged affair with Canada-based musician

The artist, who goes by msgorimusic on Instagram and is part of the Twin Rap Duo Nyx & Nym, claimed that she was in a “private” relationship with the 28-year-old and did not know he was married to Palak Aujla at the time. She further alleged that after the matter came to light, she was “silenced and publicly shamed,” stating that Aujla’s team reached out to an Indian influencer to circulate false information to cover up the situation.

Popular Punjabi singer Karan Aujla has landed in controversy after a Canada-based artist accused him of cheating and of keeping her unaware of his marriage during their alleged relationship.

A screenshot of her statement has been shared on Reddit, which has since then gone viral. “I work in Hollywood film and was silenced and publicly shamed after a private relationship with Karan Aujla, which I entered without knowing he was married. Aujla’s team then reached out to an Indian influencer to share false information to cover it all up," she wrote.

"Police in Canada and the US are looking at it. False criminal allegations were then circulated about me, went viral in the West, and were quietly kept out of India. A major U.S. media outlet is now preparing to interview me, and for the first time, I’m choosing to speak on this. I believe I have the right to share my story. Since doing so, multiple celebrities in India have reached out privately, saying they’re inspired by me speaking out,” she added.

Since making the allegations public, the artist has been re-sharing posts on her Instagram Stories, underscoring that she has been speaking openly about the issue.