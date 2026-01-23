The art of drawing badly

Remember when drawing was fun, before it came with rules, expectations, and a fear of getting it wrong? Bad Drawing Parties are here to fix that. What began in the 2010s across art collectives, bars, and community spaces in cities like New York and London as judgment-free drawing hangouts is now shaping up to be India’s newest weekend obsession. Bad drawing workshop

Embracing imperfection, one sketch at a time

At its core, the Bad Drawing Party is about letting go of perfectionism. Surya Teja, co-founder of the creative community Creative Horizon, which hosts these sessions, puts it simply: “Bad Drawing Parties are a revolutionary art experience that’s breaking down barriers and redefining what it means to be an artiste. There’s no such thing as a bad drawing, only a beautiful expression of you.”

He adds, “In a world where perfectionism often stills our creative voice, this unique concept is giving people the freedom to let their imagination run wild. No judgments, no pressure, just pure, unadulterated creativity.”

What actually happens at a Bad Drawing Party

Explaining the format, Surya adds, “Attendees are handed a blank canvas or paper and an array of art supplies, with a simple prompt: create whatever you want, however you want. We wanted to create a space where people feel safe to take risks and try new things, without fear of criticism.”

Where age is just a number

The appeal cuts across age groups, and that’s very much by design. Sharing how these sessions are structured, Varsha C, brand coordinator at Toffee & Talk, says, “The sessions are around 90 minutes to two hours: long enough for magic to happen, and short enough that you’re not overthinking it. It’s the sweet spot for unwinding. Think of it as controlled creative chaos, with an end time,” adding, “We’ve had working professionals doodling next to students. If you can hold a marker and bring that ‘you do you’ energy, you’re exactly where you need to be.”

And then comes the transformation most people don’t see coming: “People walk in swearing they’re artistically challenged, and then suddenly they’re creating these wonderfully unhinged pieces with actual personality. But here’s the thing: we don’t call it talent. We call it finding your voice.”



What to expect at these parties

The host kicks things off with a theme or prompt.

Everyone gets a limited time to draw, and then drawings are revealed.

The group guesses what each piece is meant to be.

Points go to the funniest interpretation, not accuracy.