The eclipse portal is finally closing: How the New Moon and Aries season will reset your zodiac sign this week

This is a massive week in the cosmos. We are currently navigating the Dark Moon phase in Pisces — a time of deep reflection and emotional clearing — as we head toward a New Moon in Pisces on March 18. This lunation officially closes the intense eclipse portal that has been open since February. By the end of the week, the energy shifts dramatically as the Sun enters Aries on March 20, marking the Spring Equinox and the Astrological New Year. Here's what this means for your sun sign. New Moon this month

Aries This week acts as a bridge between who you were and who you are becoming. The New Moon on the 18th lands in your healing zone, offering a powerful reset. It’s not about a public launch; it’s about releasing emotional weight. Once the Sun enters your sign on March 20, your Aries 2.0 era begins. With a rare concentration of planets in your identity sector, you’re being spotlighted. Embody your confidence without feeling like you have to prove anything.

Taurus Your social sphere is getting a shake-up. The Pisces New Moon suggests that the answers you seek may come through surprising conversations or new community connections. However, as Aries season begins on the 20th, the spotlight shifts to your sector of spirituality and rest. Your best strategy for the next few weeks is strategic hibernation. Honour your need for sleep and introspection — you are preparing for your own season next month.

Gemini

Career moves are your primary focus. The New Moon in Pisces brings an epiphany regarding your professional path or public image. If you’ve been feeling foggy due to Mercury retrograde, clarity returns when Mercury stations direct on the 20th. As the Sun shifts into Aries, your attention moves toward your friendships and technology sectors. It's time to embrace the people and networks that truly feel like home.

Cancer

You’ve been over-giving and holding emotional weight that isn't yours. This week, your intuition is louder than anyone else’s opinion. The New Moon encourages you to burst out of your shell and look toward the future — whether that's through travel, study, or a new philosophy. When Aries season kicks off on the 20th, your career sector ignites. You’re being asked to lead with care and integrity rather than just grinding.

Leo

Something is shifting in your orbit regarding intimacy and shared resources. The New Moon in Pisces asks you to look at your shadow self and release lingering attachments. As the Sun enters Aries on the 20th, your sense of adventure returns. This is your green light to bet on yourself, whether that means booking a trip, launching a bold project, or simply expanding your mindset.

Virgo Relationship dynamics are the centrepiece of your week. The New Moon in Pisces brings a soulful awakening to your partnerships, helping you release outdated expectations. You are realising that your peace is priceless. As Aries season begins, the focus shifts to deeper emotional entanglements and finances. You're no longer in the mood for sugarcoated truths; you want direct, fiery honesty in your bonds.

Libra The recent eclipse was a cosmic deep clean for your subconscious, and this week you are finally finishing that process. Use the New Moon on the 18th to reset your daily habits and wellness routines. On the 20th, the Astrological New Year begins in your relationship sector. Whether single or partnered, things are about to heat up. It’s time to move toward people who offer loyalty without you having to beg for it.

Scorpio

Your physical and emotional environments are merging. If life has been moving too fast, use the New Moon in your sector of joy and creativity to reclaim your spark. It’s a time for divine downloads — meditate and see what surfaces. As Aries season begins, the focus turns to your Sixth House of work and health. It’s time to get active and push the envelope on your daily productivity.

Sagittarius

The New Moon in Pisces highlights your home and foundational life. It’s a gentle letting go process of old family stories or domestic burdens. However, the energy doesn't stay quiet for long. On March 20, the Sun enters fellow fire sign Aries, igniting your sector of passion, romance, and maximalism. The Astro New Year wants you to grab life by the horns and express yourself loudly.

Capricorn Communication is your catalyst for transformation this week. The New Moon brings a shift in how you think and speak, urging you to side-step logic and listen to your heart. When the Sun enters Aries on the 20th, your focus shifts to your private life and home. You are finding a balance between your public ambitions and your need for a secure, nurturing base.

Aquarius

Finances and self-worth are under the microscope. The New Moon in Pisces helps you release fears around scarcity and embrace new ways of valuing your time. As the Sun moves into Aries, your local environment and social interactions buzz with energy. Expect an uptick in unrest or system shocks — but remember that your unique path is your greatest asset right now.

Pisces Happy New Moon in your sign! This is your personal rebirth moment. You are releasing lingering emotions from the past month and stepping into a soulful awakening. On the 20th, Mercury finally stations direct in your sign, clearing the brain fog you've been feeling. As the Sun moves into Aries, the focus shifts to your material world. You are taking the spiritual insights you gained and turning them into tangible value.

This week marks the end of a heavy emotional cycle. Between the New Moon in Pisces on Wednesday and Mercury stationing direct on Friday, the fog is finally lifting!