The packing trick Anshula Kapoor swears by for stress-free travel

And the most important tip? A running checklist on her Notes app, adding items that need to be restocked after each trip so the travel bin is always ready for the next getaway.

When it is time to leave for a trip, she simply transfers these items into her suitcase. Because everything already has a designated place, it reduces the chances of forgetting important items like adapters, chargers or basic medicines.

One of her most useful habits is maintaining a “travel bin”. This is a container where she stores items that are only used while travelling. Rather than pulling products from her everyday bathroom shelf, she keeps a ready-to-go toiletry kit and a small collection of travel essentials inside the bin.

Packing for a trip can often turn into a last-minute scramble—chargers go missing, toiletries are forgotten, and suitcases are packed in a rush. Entrepreneur Anshula Kapoor, however, appears to have found a simple solution that keeps travel preparation organised and almost effortless.

What goes inside the bin Her travel kit includes a mix of practical and comfort items. Basic health essentials such as medicines, masks, nasal sprays and electrolyte sachets help deal with fatigue or motion sickness during long journeys.

She also carries a few items that make hotel stays easier. A small mirror, portable fan and travel steam iron can make a room feel more convenient during longer trips. Entertainment items such as a portable speaker or an extra Fire TV Stick are also packed so that downtime in the hotel feels more relaxed.

Technology is another important part of the kit. Extra power banks, charging cables, universal converters and luggage trackers like Airtags help ensure devices stay powered and bags are easy to locate.

Cleaning essentials like wet wipes and hand sanitiser are also always included, especially when travelling through busy airports and flights.

How to create your own travel bin The easiest way to build a similar system is to keep duplicate items. A second set of chargers, cables and small toiletries can stay in the bin permanently so they are always ready for the next trip. Keeping a luggage weighing scale in the same container can also help avoid last-minute surprises at the airport.

Finally, it helps to maintain a simple checklist on your phone. After returning home, note anything that needs replacing so the bin stays ready for the next journey.