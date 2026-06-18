This Father's Day it's all about bonding beyond gifts

Families in Mumbai and Pune are stepping away from the usual gifts and dinner plans to celebrate Father’s Day (June 21) this year, choosing instead to make the occasion more meaningful through shared experiences.

Bond over experiences this Father's day

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Bonding in the kitchen

Cooking is emerging as a popular way for fathers and children to spend time together, with many opting for hands-on kitchen experiences. Rupal Shah, a Maharashtra-based event professional, shares, “I have signed up for a cooking class with my dad where the restaurant lets us prepare our own meal, guided by the chef, in a beautiful setting that includes cooking under a mango tree.”

She adds, “We will also be getting behind the bar counter and learning to make cocktails together, that we get to name by ourselves. It’s now a ritual to sign up for experiences each year, rather than giving gifts. It’s about creating memories each year, that will last us a lifetime.”

Aditya Kulkarni, Executive Chef, Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai, who is hosting one such experience says, “We are planning to give fathers a chance to take centre stage with an interactive cocktail experience alongside our mixologists. It’s our way of creating memorable moments that make the occasion truly special.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Experiences that bring families together {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Experiences that bring families together {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Beyond the kitchen, dining formats are also evolving into more interactive experiences. SEATED’s intimate, concept-led gatherings in Mumbai and Pune use food as a starting point for connection, with storytelling, activities and games designed to help guests open up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beyond the kitchen, dining formats are also evolving into more interactive experiences. SEATED’s intimate, concept-led gatherings in Mumbai and Pune use food as a starting point for connection, with storytelling, activities and games designed to help guests open up. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Founders Raina Modi and Jovita Kothari say, “In the middle of busy schedules, it can be difficult to find moments of genuine connection, and that’s exactly what we hope to create through our experiences.”Things to do with your Dad this Father’s Day weekend {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Founders Raina Modi and Jovita Kothari say, “In the middle of busy schedules, it can be difficult to find moments of genuine connection, and that’s exactly what we hope to create through our experiences.”Things to do with your Dad this Father’s Day weekend {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Watch FIFA matches at sports bars in the city {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch FIFA matches at sports bars in the city {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where you can catch it {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where you can catch it {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mumbai: Amoeba Sports Bar, All Sett Go Sports Bar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mumbai: Amoeba Sports Bar, All Sett Go Sports Bar {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pune: Aufside Sports Club, Legends Sports Bar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pune: Aufside Sports Club, Legends Sports Bar {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Brew coffee together {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brew coffee together {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Where you can experience it

Mumbai: Trove Experiences

Pune: Barista Cafe Academy

Listen to vinyl masterpieces

Where you can experience it

Mumbai: Baroke - A Listening Bar, The Revolver Club Pune: Audio Lounge India, Oceanic Sound And Vision

Get matching tattoos

Where you can get it

Mumbai: Ink N Brew, Mumbai

Pune: Aliens Tattoo

Sing karaoke out loud

Where you can experience it

Mumbai: Roadhouse Bluez Pune: Cafe Colombia

Play board games

Where you can experience it

Mumbai: The Boardgame Tavern, Creeda Board Game Cafe Pune: Gameflix Cafe

(Inputs by Tarun Sharma, co-founder, Ink n Brew cafe and tattoo studio)

father food life See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON