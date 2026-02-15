Upbeat Indian fans set the mood ahead of India–Pakistan clash with painted faces, tricolour hair and big smiles

Indian fans arriving in Colombo, Sri Lanka ahead of the high-voltage India–Pakistan clash today are upbeat and optimistic and a turning the build-up into a sea of tricolour as faces were painted, hair streaked with saffron and green, and jerseys proudly worn. Coming from all around the country, supporters we spoke to carry a shared sense of belief that India would come out on top against their arch rivals.

Manoj Kumar Sahu from Behrampur, Odisha, got his face painted in the tricolour, and spoke to us while soaking in the atmosphere. “I am really excited about the match and looking forward to it. India is going to beat Pakistan in this tense game. And I feel Abhishek Sharma is going to play the innings of his lifetime," he tells us.

For Anahita Karjania, who travelled from Mumbai, the match marks a long-awaited first. “This is my first time watching India versus Pakistan live in a stadium and I am really looking forward to it,” she says.

“I think the game could be a little even because Pakistan has played in Colombo before, so that gives them an advantage. But India’s team and the line-up make things look tough for the opposition," she adds.

Around them, chants of “India, India” echoed, and fans queued up for last-minute face paint and flags.

Ramesh Singh Sahu from Bhubaneswar was even more bullish, wrapped in an India jersey and waving a flag high above his head. “Pakistan will not have any chance against this Indian line-up. India is going to shatter some records in today’s game," he tells us beaming with pride.

And if the confidence of these supporters is any indication, Indian fans are ready to celebrate long before the first ball is bowled.