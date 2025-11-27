Viral screenshots reveal what really happened before Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal's wedding was postponed

Soon after, fans noticed that Smriti had quietly deleted all her Instagram posts linked to the wedding — including her proposal video and engagement announcement — fuelling speculation that something had gone wrong behind the scenes. The posts remain on Palaash's social media accounts.

What was supposed to be one of the biggest sports weddings of the year has turned into a social-media mystery. Music composer-filmmaker Palaash Muchhal and Indian women’s cricket vice-captain Smriti Mandhana were reportedly set to marry on November 23 in Sangli, Maharashtra, but celebrations came to a sudden halt over what both families described as health-related reasons.

The first hint of something unsavoury arose when an Instagram user named Mary D’Costa shared screenshots of her alleged chats with Palaash from May this year, where he was reportedly asking to meet her and talk. When she asked about his girlfriend and if he was in love, he swiftly avoided the questions. Since then, the controversy has only intensified, with the latest (unverified) claim suggesting that Smriti caught Palash cheating red-handed.

Online chatter takes over Within hours, social media was flooded with wild stories and Reddit threads dissecting what might have happened. One widely shared post on the forum India Cricket Gossips claimed to have “insider details,” though nothing in it has been verified. The discussion quickly went viral, drawing hundreds of shocked and sympathetic comments from users expressing concern for Smriti and her family.

The post read: "My ex situationship works in popular PR firm and I reached out to him regarding the rumours as I really adore Smriti. I am not at all making this up he literally showed me chats from his work WhatsApp group where all these things were being discussed.

So reality is Palash actually cheated and is now paying PR firms to curate these hospital admit news, curated hospital visits and even paying meme pages for whitewashing but nothing is working now.

So basically, this Nandika Dwivedi girl is the side chick, they are banging each other since she was allotted by Bosco team to train Palash for choreography, and Gulnaaz was actually working with Smriti. Smriti's close friend and cricketer Shreyanka caught Palash and the girl in full bang bang mode, and they were caught red-handed by Smriti.

Full on outburst between the families happened, and Smriti's brother infact attacked Palash by which he got little injured. Afterwards, his father complained chest pain and was taken to hospital for heart attack.

Most of the guests slept off by then and in morning guests were told wedding is cancelled due to Smriti's father condition but word spread because Smriti was howling and crying like crazy.

The b*tch choreographer escaped the venue asap, and Palak also took Palash to Mumbai asap. All this acidity drama is bullshit. I just wish nothing but lots of happiness for Smriti, the girl went through hell but thank god her father is stable now. The cricket girls are with her only as they did not left and being her rock.

Now coming to how desperate I am my ex situationship also cheated me as I caught him kissing another girl. Also, I am kinda scared can someone send me legal notice for putting this post, shall I delete this? Please let me know.”

Netizens had a lot to say and almost all were on Smriti's side. A typical comment read, “This is absolutely heartbreaking. I can’t imagine what she must be going through right now — but thank god her father is okay.” Others urged people to stop speculating until either party made an official statement.