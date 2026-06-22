Why Gillette Stadium has changed its name to 'Boston Stadium' for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

If you are tuning into the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, you might notice a major missing detail: the iconic Gillette Stadium branding is completely gone!

The Gillette Stadium, officially known as Boston Stadium during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S., June 3, 2026. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (REUTERS)

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The venue in Foxborough, Massachusetts, is officially going by the temporary name Boston Stadium.

To protect the rights of FIFA’s official global sponsors, tournament rules dictate that host venues cannot display non-FIFA corporate branding.

As a result, the stadium’s standard logos have been completely obscured for the duration of the tournament.

Last week, California’s famous Levi’s Stadium, which is also operating under a temporary neutral name, had to cover its massive stadium logos with giant white sheets.

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{{^usCountry}} Taking to Instagram to lean into the irony, Gillette’s official page posted a picture of their covered sign, writing, “At least we got to choose how we covered it,” while tagging the denim brand and adding, “they got us too.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking to Instagram to lean into the irony, Gillette’s official page posted a picture of their covered sign, writing, “At least we got to choose how we covered it,” while tagging the denim brand and adding, “they got us too.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Gillette hilariously covered their own logo with what looked like shaving cream on the picture posted on Instagram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gillette hilariously covered their own logo with what looked like shaving cream on the picture posted on Instagram. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} FIFA’s strict “clean stadium” rules apply to the players as well. For instance, German sensation Jamal Musiala had to put tape over the logo of his personal Beats by Dre headphones just to walk into the stadium. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} FIFA’s strict “clean stadium” rules apply to the players as well. For instance, German sensation Jamal Musiala had to put tape over the logo of his personal Beats by Dre headphones just to walk into the stadium. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanchita Kalra ...Read More Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City. Read Less

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