Listen up! Time to be in tune with prune, try tasty recipes including aloo bukhara kofta curry, plum ladoos and more

Aloo bukhara Kofta Curry by Chef Feroz Alvi

Aloo bukhara Kofta Curry by Chef Feroz Alvi

If you are a fan of the sweet and savoury combination, these crispy paneer koftas are a must try. “To the grated paneer and mashed potatoes, add finely chopped prunes. Whip up a rich tomato and cashew-based gravy and toss in the koftas,” says Chef Feroz Alvi, who explains that the addition of prunes offers a Mughlai-style richness without the extra cream.

Prune and Tamarind Sharbat by Chef Aslam Ansari

Prune and Tamarind Sharbat by Chef Aslam Ansari

If you want a refreshing yet tangy monsoon cooler, soak prunes and blend them with tamarind pulp, black salt, roasted cumin and jaggery. Add some sparkling water or lemon soda. Rim the glass with some chilli powder and salt, and serve with loads of mint and ice. Shares Chef Aslam Ansari.

Bengali-Style prune and Plum Chutney by Kanchan Aich

In Bengal, the khatta-meetha chutney is a favourite for many. Give it a seasonal take with prunes, says Chef Kanchan Aich, adding, ”This version uses prunes that are simmered along with juicy plums. Temper the chutney in mustard oil with panch phoron and dry red chillies and the natural sweetness of these fruits will flavour the dish. Add some salt, black salt and roasted cumin to the chutney and pair it with a simple meal of dal and rice, aloo-puri or spread it on grilled cheese sandwiches.”

Bengali-Style prune and Plum Chutney by Chef Kanchan Aich

Prune Ladoos by Chef Rohit Singh Bisht

Prune Ladoos by Chef Rohit Bisht

This no-fuss ladoo makes for a delicious snack or a pick-me-up when those hanger pangs hit. Make the ladoo by dry roasting oats, peanuts, a pinch of cardamom, flax seeds and sesame seeds on low flame. ”Coarsely grind the ingredients and mix in prunes, with jaggery and ghee,” explains Chef Rohit Singh Bisht. Roll them into small ladoos and store in an airtight container for up to a week.