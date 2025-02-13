Love in bloom: Couples are turning Valentine's Day into a long weekend

This Valentine’s Day, couples are opting for more than just traditional gifts and dinners. Many have taken Friday off from work and turned it into a long weekend, making it into an opportunity to travel with your partner and create lasting memories. An opportunity to travel with your partner and create lasting memories(Photo: Adobe)

Karan Agarwal, director of Cox & Kings, explains, “Valentine’s Day is no longer just about roses and dinner reservations; it’s becoming an excuse to break free from the routine. We’re seeing more couples turn it into a mini-vacation, prioritising experiences over material gifts.”

He also shares that this shift reflects a deeper trend: people are valuing shared moments and exploration as a way to strengthen relationships. “With remote work and flexible schedules, quick getaways are more accessible, making travel an intentional choice for couples seeking meaningful connections. It’s no longer just a holiday; it’s an opportunity to create lasting memories together,” he says.

Talking about the rising trend of taking a V-Day holiday, Santosh Kumar, country manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia at Booking.com shares, “Within India, destinations like Jaipur, Udaipur, and Puducherry, are seeing an increase in searches by couples seeking memorable Valentine’s Day getaway. ”

Agreeing to a similar sentiment, Karen Mulla, co-founder, TravelK and TealFeel shares, “We have witnessed a significant surge in couples seeking unique and meaningful travel experiences for the special day today”.

She adds that more than ever, travellers are looking beyond traditional romantic getaways and opting for immersive experiences. “Many have planned ahead and choosing adventures like wildlife safaris, nature walks, and scenic hikes in hill stations, seeking deeper connections with both their partners and nature.”

Luxury also remains a priority of such getaways, “Why book a presidential suite when you can book an entire luxe pool villa for the weekend? We’ve noticed a near doubling of demand from couples this week compared to any other week,” shares Devendra Parulekar, founder of SaffronStays.

Top locations preferred by couples:

Mohak Nahta, Founder & CEO of Atlys, shares top preferred locations by couples: Bali, Indonesia seamlessly combines scenic beauty and tranquil hideaways — think private pool villas with rice terrace views and candlelit dinners on the beach. For those seeking exclusive luxury, the Maldives offers a romantic backdrop of overwater bungalows, turquoise lagoons, and pristine white-sand beaches. Azerbaijan blends historic charm with contemporary comforts. Tbilisi in Georgia pairs old-world charm — cobbled streets, bathhouses, and quaint balconies — with a burgeoning wine and café culture.

In India, Anuj Rathi, Chief Business and Growth Officer, Cleartrip, shares: Sunset houseboats in Alleppey for young romantics, Udaipur’s royal charm for fairytale lovers, tranquil luxury in Kumarakom, Goa’s laidback romance for beach lovers, snowy bliss in Manali for cosy escapes.