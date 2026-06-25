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Lucknow fire: Sonu Sood, Shilpa Rao, Pankhuri Awasthy and Jameel Khan call for strict action, stronger safety measures

Bollywood celebrities react to heartbreaking Lucknow fire, call for safer spaces for all

Published on: Jun 25, 2026 05:01 pm IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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The Lucknow fire tragedy has not only shaken the city’s residents but has also brought many reactions from Bollywood celebrities.

Fire in Lucknow, (Insets) Sonu Sood, Shilpa Rao, Jameel Khan, Pankhuri Awasthy and Ishtiyak Khan

Taking note of the incident, actor Sonu Sood wrote in an Instagram post: “A classroom should nurture dreams, not become their final destination. Heartbroken by the Lucknow fire tragedy. So many young lives. So many dreams…. We owe these children more than our tears. We owe them safer spaces and stronger safety measures so that such tragedies never happen again.”

Singer Shilpa Rao also tweeted about the incident and called for accountability and justice. Speaking to us, Gullak-famed actor and UPite Jameel Khan adds, “It’s sad and tragic to see young lives being lost. Such unfortunate incidents happen due to a lack of proper fire safety norms and underhand dealings. I feel there is just no value for human life; it is an appalling state of affairs.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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Home / HTCity / Lucknow fire: Sonu Sood, Shilpa Rao, Pankhuri Awasthy and Jameel Khan call for strict action, stronger safety measures
Home / HTCity / Lucknow fire: Sonu Sood, Shilpa Rao, Pankhuri Awasthy and Jameel Khan call for strict action, stronger safety measures
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