Madhuri Dixit in talks for Saroj Khan’s biopic; Khan's daughter says more than one actor needed to show 'mum's journey'

Bhushan Kumar recently confirmed that preparations for choreographer Saroj Khan’s biopic are in full swing. “We are working on Saroj ji’s biopic which Hansal sir is doing. Directed and created by Hansal Mehta. That’s in the writing stage. In OTT, you have to write a lot, and when it’s a biopic, it’s a lot more,” he shared in an interview.

Saroj Khan choreographed several songs for Madhuri Dixit including Ek Do Teen and Dhakk Dhakk.

While details about how the story will unfold and who will play the role of the ace choreographer aren’t finalised yet, sources tell us that Madhuri Dixit Nene’s name is being considered for the same. “Writing is still at a very nascent stage and hence nothing concrete has come out. However, the makers are trying to have a series of actors to play Saroj ji in different phases of her life. For example, one girl will play Saroj ji in her younger days, while the other one will play her older version. And Madhuri is being considered for one of these roles.”

The source also explains how there is a lot to cover in the biopic. “There are many things to show through the biopic as Khan’s life was full of highs and lows. And that’s why the writers are still deciding which angle to choose to show the story.”

Another source also reveals Dixit’s name being considered for the film, “6 months ago, there were talks about Madhuri Dixit being the central character. She was also approached for the same. And she is an ideal choice because Madhuri ka career define karne me Saroj Khan ka bahut bada haath raha hai. Most of her popular songs - from Dhakk Dhakk to Ek Do Teen - were all hits courtesy Saroj Khan. Even Madhuri always ensured that Saroj Khan choreographs her. Moreover, both of them shared a very close bond and understanding. It was easier for her to communicate with Madhuri.”

When we contacted Khan’s daughter Sukaina, she shared that no name is finalised yet. “They haven’t decided anything. The team has told me that as soon as they will shortlist the actors, they will come and have a word with the family. And it’s going to be a tough task to cast the right actors. I don’t think they have set their mind on one person,” she shares, adding that she feels more than one actor should be cast to show different phases of her mother’s life.

“You cannot show one person playing her on screen and showing all that she has gone through. We are talking about a 10-year-old who joined the industry, a 17 year old who started working as an assistant choreographer and a legend who was at the peak of her career at a young age of 35-40. We need at least three people who play three different roles and show mom's journey. I would like Madhuri ma’am to be part of it, but she can probably show the latter stages of mom’s life. For other two characters, we would need other actors. That’s how I want her biopic to be”

That being said, she clarifies that it’s the makers’ call. “I have been very clear that I do not want to get into the casting process because it’s their job. I am just happy that they have decided to put out the story of a legend like her, who has done exceptionally well not just as a professional but also as a mother, a daughter and a grandmother,” she shares.

Sukaina also tells us that so far, they have been contacted by the team to get every little detail about Saroj Khan. “A team of journalists came to interview and know ever single thing about her. They have talked to each and every member of the family as well as people who worked with her,” she ends

