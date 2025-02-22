Marathi is more than a language, it's an emotion say Punekars this International Mother Language Day

Language is more than just words — it carries history, culture, and identity. On International Mother Language Day, we celebrate the beauty of our native tongues and the deep connections they foster. From lullabies sung in childhood to heartfelt conversations with family, our mother language shapes who we are. For Punekars, speaking Marathi is not just about keeping their culture alive, it is a part of their identity (instagram)

In a world where globalization often pushes dominant languages forward, it’s crucial to preserve and take pride in the languages we inherit. Speaking, reading, and writing in our mother tongue keep traditions alive and strengthen our sense of belonging. Here's what Punekars think about speaking in Marathi:

Prabha Repe, teacher, Wanwadi, Pune

Marathi, my mother tongue was the first language I learnt as a baby. The first words I spoke were “baba and aai (dad and mum)”. It's very dear to me as it signifies love, sweetness, culture, affection and an inseparable bond with my land.

Ninad Joshi, Associate VFX producer, Erandwane

For me, communicating in Marathi is freeing, as it is my mother tongue. It is the first language I learnt. It’s also my thinking language. I am glad so many activities take place across Pune to promote it.

Mudra Chandrakant Gulumbe, Student, Bibwewadi

For me, Marathi has a deep connection to my culture and heritage. It also plays a crucial role in shaping my identity. It is such a versatile language and it brings warmth whenever you hear someone speak.

Chandrakant Dagdoo Gulumbe, Designer, Bibwewadi

Marathi connects us to others. I love everything about the language, from its unique words to the written script. I can go on and on singing praises about Marathi and my love for the language.

Amol Raju Gaikwad, Teacher, Katraj, Pune

I believe that if Marathi survives, our culture, tradition, and customs will thrive. Language is very important for social interaction. As a Maharashtrian, Marathi language is an inseparable element in our life. Many great people have contributed to the Marathi language. From Dnyaneshwar Maharaj, Tukaram Maharaj to modern writers, many have spread the greatness of Marathi to the world.

Ganesh Dhumale, Technical Architect, Lohegaon, Pune

Marathi is the essence of Pune for me. It’s more than just a language—it’s a bridge to our history, culture and everyday lives. It connects generations and keeps our rich traditions alive, reminding me of where I come from and who we are as a community. From casual conversations to the beauty of our literature, Marathi has a charm that resonates with everyone.

Nikhil Mundada, Startup Founder, Bibwewadi, Pune

My city’s mother tongue is a deep connection to my roots and culture. It’s a language that reflects the history and identity of my people. It carries with it stories, traditions, and a unique way of seeing the world that feels truly homegrown. What I love most about Marathi is its simplicity. Although it might sound harsh to the outsider, it is incredibly sweet and endearing.

Umaidsingh Rajput, Sr SOC Analyst, Pimpri Chinchwad

Marathi is not just a language, it is the soul of Pune’s culture, history, and daily life. For me, Marathi is a bridge that connects generations, a language that expresses emotions in the most heartfelt way. What I love most about Marathi is its richness, the wisdom in Sant Tukaram’s abhangas, or the everyday warmth in a simple “काय म्हणताय?” (How are you?).

Dhiraj Mukhekar, IT Engineer, Wakad

Marathi is not just a language, it’s an emotion! Being in Pune, the heart of Maharashtra, speaking Marathi gives me a sense of belonging and pride. It connects us to our roots, literature, and the vibrant heritage of Maharashtra.

Akshay Bakshi, GRC Security and Privacy Professional, Kharadi

Marathi is not just a language, it is a legacy woven into Pune’s cultural fabric. It carries the philosophical depth of Sant Dnyaneshwar, the resilience of Shiv Charitra, and the literary brilliance of Vinda Karandikar. It is a language that breathes poetry, history, and identity, making it an inseparable part of who we are.