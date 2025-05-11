Mother's Day Special | Shilpa Shetty Kundra: I love being a mother more than an actor

For actor-businesswoman Shilpa Shetty Kundra, juggling her work along with the two loves of her life- son Viaan and daughter Samisha comes “naturally as a woman”. Shilpa with Samisha and Viaan

Currently busy with the launch of her new restaurant which will be all about Udupi food, she says on the occasion of Mother’s Day today, “For me, it’s been very clear- there’s a method to the madness. My team has 95 percent women, they all understand how to work around my schedules, and making sure I have enough quality time with my kids. Neither do my kids nor does my work suffer.”

Shilpa adds that there was a “360 degree” change in her once she gave birth to her son in 2012, her firstborn, who turns a teenager on May 21, “I have nearly 20-21 brands in my kitty, I have to be here and there for events. I also do a lot of motivational, wellness events. They take a lot of time. Everything deserves a little bit of attention. I try to not do a month long outdoor project, but if I do, my kids come over on the weekend. My daughter is five, my son will be a teen. He still doesn’t rely as much on me, but my daughter does. As a mother I have to be conscientious about that.”

Today, on Mother’s Day, she awaits handmade cards from Samisha and a heartwarming message from Viaan. “I love being a mother more than actor!,” says the 49-year-old, and then shares instances, “It’s like your heart is outside your body when you have your first child. I learnt on the job, like I did when I became an actor. I may not be the best actor, but I am a very hard working actor. I have learnt on the job. But I remember my son was two and a half and got unwell, I dropped everything- and everyone understood also. Everyone now understands the perils of being a working mom. Now at least people are getting paid maternity leaves in many professions. But in our industry, if you don’t work, you don’t get paid. I barely worked for seven years after Viaan was born, and it was a very conscious decision. I went back to work after three years, on TV. My guru had told me- the first seven years if your child’s life are the most important.”